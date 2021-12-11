Salvalavita Beghelli: today it is reborn in the form of mobile phones

There was a period, also thanks to the advertising campaign on TV, in which the solutions Lifesaver Beghelli they were known to everyone. The gray remote control worn around the neck with the large button to start an emergency call has been synonymous with safety for many elderly people and has continued to be so in recent years, even if a little more muted and away from the stages of the TV.

Today many devices allow you to start an emergency call with the push of a single button: many smartphones dedicated to the public later in age, but also different devices, such as the D-One Trail Vest trail backpack that we have recently tried.

In this segment, the Beghelli solutions have an extra gear, as the alarm is not simply sent to some contacts in the phone book (with the danger that the call will not be answered), but the devices can be connected to the Salvalavita center active 24 hours a day. To the classic and historic control unit with remote control, today we add more ‘smart’ solutions in line with current trends. We have the smartwatch and the fitness band, but above all, phones are born today.

These are feature phones with a traditionalist design, which takes up that of the old phones of the past. We then find a candybar and two clamshell phones.

Model with 1.77-inch display, equipped with camera, speakerphone, life-saving button and two buttons dedicated to speed dialing.

Model with 2.8-inch display, equipped with charging base, camera, hands-free, life-saving key and three keys dedicated to speed dialing (can be combined with the life-saving band).

Model with 2.8-inch display, equipped with charging base, GPS and Wi-Fi localization, drop sensor, camera, hands-free, life-saving button and three keys dedicated to quick calling (combinable with Salvalavita Band, the Bluetooth bracelet to make start the call from the wrist).

By pressing the Salvalavita button, present on all three Salvalavita Phone and Salvalavita Band models, an SMS is sent with the text ?? Request for help ?? to the numbers previously entered by the user. Subsequently, calls are made to all the numbers in memory until an answer is obtained (the phone automatically sets itself to hands-free mode).

The SLV30 model is equipped with GPS and is able to send an SMS containing a link with the localization of the position of the person who sent the distress call, via GPS signal and WiFi networks. In the event of an accidental fall, this phone, thanks to the fall sensor, automatically launches a distress call and indication of the position.

Beghelli mobile phones also allow, as we said, to make use of the support of the Centro Salvalavita, active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Beghelli operators, specially trained to manage emergency calls, follow certified and tested procedures to ensure a timely and personalized response in the event of an alarm. They receive the alarm on their monitors, identify the origin and nature of the alarm and manage it according to the procedures agreed with the person and family.

The Salvalavita Center offers Tele-Aid, Doctor Friend and Telecompagnia services:

The operating system recognizes who is calling and the person who sent the request for help can speak hands-free with an operator experienced in the management of emergency situations, who alerts the Public Emergency Services to send a ?? ambulance. At the end of the emergency management, the contact persons are notified, i.e. family members or persons indicated by the customer when signing the contract. If the caller does not need an ambulance, but only the intervention of someone, the operator calls the person indicated by the customer with the possibility of also activating the three-way conversation. In the event that following an alarm call the customer does not respond, the operator of the Salvalavita Center, after the appropriate checks without results, still alerts the ambulance service,

The operator of the Salvalavita Center puts the customer in contact with the doctor, 24 hours a day every day of the year, who provides: consultancy and medical assistance services, information on specialized medical centers and health facilities, health assistance . In case of need, the service provides for the sending of a doctor or an ambulance to your home,

Centro Salvalavita calls the customer, with an agreed periodicity (daily, weekly, fortnightly, etc.), to converse with him and therefore for a ?? company ?? telephone service.

The Center was able to handle over 60,000 calls in one year.

The SalvalaVita Beghelli telephone is distributed through the main electronics retailers, in specialized mobile telephony centers and on the Beghelli online store and on the main e-commerce platforms. The prices are – respectively – of ?? 44.90, ?? 74.90, ?? 89.90.

