‘Sálvame’ takes the applause for what it has broadcast about Rosa Benito

‘Sálvame’ has commented this Monday on the reunion of Rosa Benito and Amador Mohedano in ‘Let yourself be loved’ and one of his baits has been widely applauded.

‘Sálvame’ began this Monday with the set turned off while a quote from Federico García Lorca was read to talk about the reunion between Amador Mohedano and Rosa Benito on Saturday with Toñi Moreno in ‘Déjate Querer’. A reunion with a kiss included that is going a long way and that ‘Sálvame’ did not want to miss the opportunity to cast a bait on the interpretation of Rosa Benito.

«This is how Lorca spoke of a more than improbable encounter. But sometimes the unlikely, and even the impossible, happen. And this weekend we have attended two unusual meetings, “said Adela González, referring to what was seen between Amador and Rosa on the one hand and the meeting between Yulen’s mother and Anabel in ‘Survivors 2022’.

Right after, and before going to publicity, ‘Sálvame’ broadcast a bait about Rosa Benito in which they joke that she deserves an Oscar. Thus, in the video Julia Roberts appears at the Oscar gala giving an award and the name Rosa Benito is heard pronounced.

“Rosa Benito por Déjate Querer” could be read while watching the hug and kiss between Rosa and Amador in Toñi Moreno’s program and while “En el punto de parte” plays, one of Rocío Jurado’s best-known songs.

After that video, later on, ‘Sálvame’ bet on recovering all of Rosa Benito’s opinions about Amador Mohedano from her newspaper library and everything she released about him during her time as a collaborator. But also during the last times since ‘It’s already noon’. Thus, the TV factory program has not hesitated to highlight once again how “weathervane” Rosa Benito is.

A bait that has been highly praised on social networks by viewers. «This intro is brutal», «you are great» or «I’m leaving with ‘Sálvame’ are some of the messages that the audience of the Telecinco program has launched.

THE OSCAR GOES TO ROSA BENITO PROMO HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA#YoVeoSalvame – The Realist Peñate 💎 ✵🍉 (@elrealiistaa) June 27, 2022

Ahhhhh. Today save me from Rosa Benito’s newspaper library. this promises. lol — Hadawena (@hadawena) June 27, 2022