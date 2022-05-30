‘Sálvame’ takes these audios of Luis Lorenzo and Arantxa Palomino to the courts yelling at their aunt, allegedly murdered by the inheritance

‘Sálvame’ not only does a job of public service by bringing Chanelazo to the elderly thanks to the excellent imitation of Carmen Alcayde from ‘SloMo’, but the ‘La Fábrica de la Tele’ program has also interfered in the investigation police officer who has released actor Luis Lorenzo (‘La que se avecina’) on bail and his wife Arantxa Palomino after being accused of having murdered the latter’s aunt to collect her inheritance.

The Telecinco program has been made with irrefutable proof that, contrary to what the marriage defends, Luis and Arantxa not only got along fatally with the old woman but also the treated in a “vexatious and humiliating” way as described by the lawyer Montse Suárez after listening to the audios of a discussion that the neighbors recorded through the common areas of the urbanization where they live.



Isabel, the old woman allegedly poisoned by Luis Lorenzo and Arantxa

“Witnesses say that Arantxa’s treatment of her aunt was terrible, so much so that she left her in a shopping center for hours and was completely disoriented.“, Terelu Campos began baiting in today’s program before the lawyer from ‘Sálvame’ ended up taking a car to the Civil Guard barracks to bring to justice the evidence that could directly incriminate the actor and his wife as authors Elizabeth’s death in 2021.

The audios of Luis Lorenzo and Arantxa Palomino yelling at their aunt



Montse Suárez listens to the audios of Luis Lorenzo and Arancha and the alleged cries to her aunt

Adela González Acuña has continued to reveal the nature of the key material that has reached the newsroom of ‘Sálvame’ today: “We have in our possession some overwhelming unpublished audios where Arantxa is heard yelling at her aunt for money and Luis also intervenes in the conversation”, assured the Basque.



Arantxa Palomino defends her innocence – Telecinco

Lydia Lozano has been one of the first to listen to these audios and she has been stunned and turbulent upon hearing such shouting: “I have been shocked not only by the shouting but also because they are all the time talking about money, throwing amounts ‘You did it, I did it for you, they already told me…’ This audio is incredible, I understand what they say about Luis Lorenzo. It is seen that there was not a good relationship with the aunt”, exclaimed the collaborator, and that she is used to the bustle of the program!

The next to be alarmed by the content of the audios has been the Spanish Anna Lise Keating (Viola Davis in ‘How to defend a murderer’), the legal Bratz of Mediaset, Montse Suarez:

“You have to take the video to the Civil Guard. It is an allegedly vexatious and humiliating treatment. A woman is seen in a very low defense capacity, there is a blow on the table, there is an incisive rise of tone and could give clues for an investigation by the Civil Guard. The executioner becomes a victim to achieve the result they want,” exclaimed the lawyer, immediately getting into an Uber heading to court.