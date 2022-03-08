Salvation on the hand | Massimo Gramellini’s Coffee

THEIn war, good and bad stories go handled with care because the handling lurking and the propaganda fires emotions like bullets. The stories that are throbbing for the attacked are judged with particular distrust sui social media, where Putinians swarm complement (which are the anti-American ever) for which the Ukrainians are to blame for not having given up yet.

For what I am about to tell you, it has the air of being authentic. Talk about a eleven-year-old boy fleeing Zaporizhzhia (the city of the nuclear power plant) like so many others, but it becomes a story because he run away alone.

The dead father and mother, Yulia, finds herself in front of one of those existential crossroads where war puts you: to leave or stay with her, very sick mother. He decides to stay for love and, always out of love, to let the eldest son go, the only one capable of trying his luck without her. He fills his backpack and puts it on the first train packed with refugees, last stop Bratislava, where the uncles live. At the terrible moment of greeting he writes to him the phone number of relatives on the back of one hand.

I guess the little one, with that puff of ink like safe conductwho goes through a thousand kilometers of war, dumps the few provisions in his backpack, arrives at the border exhausted and shows the back of his hand to the volunteers. Now safe and we would all like to thank him for his courage and because he really felt the need for a happy ending.

