Salvatore Aranzulla has the physique of a bodybuilder: here’s how he does it

The computer genius Salvatore Aranzulla showed a statuesque physicist, explaining how to combine passion for the computer and body care.

We are used to thinking of computer wizards as characters far removed from the world of the gym, the sculpted physique and the maniacal care of the body. Instead, the guru of the computer world Salvatore Aranzullawho has become famous everywhere for his advice and his guides to the universe of technology, has recently shown an enviable physique, which is incredible.

How is it possible? Indeed, how to make love for a sedentary world go hand in hand with that for diets and phisical exercises? The answer was Aranzulla himself, who in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport wanted to reveal i secrets of his lifestyle, inviting others to follow him as well as, with the same passion and trust, now each of us is inspired by his online guides.

Salvatore Aranzulla’s physique amazes the fans: “Here’s how many workouts I do every week”

Salvatore Aranzulla now shows his sculpted physique on social media with happiness and serenity Instagram. But what is the secret of his success? “I have stabilized on 4 workouts per week. Compared to a year ago my physical condition has improved, I see it too”Explained the genius of computer science. “Many people write to me all the time, especially on Instagram. So much amazementwhich amuses me a little“.

Aranzulla then added: “Compared to last year, my training hasn’t changed. I always carry on at home with my fitness equipment, with four sessions per week from one hour, two for the legs, two for the upper body. It is a training that I adapt according to the periods and the desire to experiment new things when I experience aches or pains“.

Then there is a curiosity inherent in health: “I have never had any relapse since I started training again Ulcerative colitisthe disease I’ve been living with for years”Concluded Aranzulla, also explaining that this type of training allowed him to greatly increase his own self esteem.

