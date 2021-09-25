Salvini also takes sides to support the reopening of the historic Locanda dell’Isola Comacina.

Since 1948 the Locanda has been a welcoming and meeting place for thousands of people including many VIP artists, from Bruce Springsteen to Madonna, from Versace to Silvester Stallone, from George Clooney to Brad Pitt, just to name a few. Its unique and typical menu, which is the only one served at the Locanda for more than 70 years, has become a cultural asset that attracts tourists from all over the world to Lake Como. Now this if the will of the mayor Marco Guerra comes true all this will have an end, in order to give life to a new business.

Now even the leader of the League and former interior minister Matteo Salvini supports the reopening of the Locanda. On the occasion of the press conference for Alessandro Fermi’s entry into the League, Salvini stated that his short-term goal is to be able to return to dinner on the Comacina Island again after the ballots.

Loading... Advertisements

The stages

The historic Locanda dell’Isola Comacina has been closed for two years now. It was on 7 October 2019 that the competent authorities ordered the closure of the Inn pending the sanitary / hygienic adjustments of the drains. Since then the property, or the Isola Comacina Foundation, represented by the mayor of Tremezzina Mauro Guerra, has refused to carry out the necessary works. The managers, the Puricelli family, even offered to carry out the rehabilitation work themselves, but the permission from the mayor never arrived. In addition to the damage, then the insult, when the Foundation forwarded the cancellation for the lease of the property to the Locanda. After a long silence, Guerra has now declared that he has decided he wants to make a call for tenders to assign the property to a new tenant. Given the unacceptable attitude of the mayor, all the opposition councilors Bruno Bordoli, Claudia Ligneri, Carla Schiavo, Walter Schiavo presented a motion to discuss the issue in the city council. (the date for the discussion has not yet been defined).



The petition

Following the closure of the Locanda, thousands of people from all corners of the world mobilized to support the managers, with an online petition that reached over 5,000 signatures and thousands of messages of affection like this: “We live in South Africa. Lake Como is always one of our favorite stops when visiting Italy. The Locanda dell’Isola Comacina is a MUST for us. We introduced it to so many of our South African friends. They always remember the wonderful Sunday lunches at the Locanda. please, keep it open. “

The motion

In addition to customers and lovers of the Locanda and the Lake, opposition politicians have also mobilized, presenting a motion to discuss the issue in the city council.