Salvini meets Bolsonaro and defends him from disputes. Giorgetti tears: “Matteo’s Europeanist turning point is incomplete, decide which side to stand on”

While Matteo Salvini sees the sovereign president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro in Pistoia, the statements of Giancarlo Giorgetti asking the leader of the Northern League to decide which side to take. Yet another break in the house of the Carroccio, after the disappointing result of the administrative offices had already caused numerous earthquakes. The Minister of Economic Development, shortly before the vote, had already expressed his discontent which, however, had been downsized and denied by the top management. Now, in the previews of the book by Bruno Vespa “Why Mussolini ruined Italy” to be released on November 4 for Mondadori Rai Libri, Giorgetti’s position proves to be even heavier. All while the leader of the Carroccio presented himself to welcome Bolsonaro in Pistoia, taking his defense in the face of the many protests of these days: the president, in Italy for the G20, was strongly contested wherever it occurred (starting with Padua).

Giorgetti: “Matteo’s pro-European turn is unfinished. Decide which side you are on “ – Those of the number two of the Carroccio are very harsh words towards the secretary. Which confirm the already very tense atmosphere in the party. “The problem is not Giorgetti, who had long ago created his international credibility”, said Giorgetti. “The question is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet played the part fully. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same movie. And I don’t know what he decided ”. It’s still: “If he wants to institutionalize himself definitively, Salvini must make a precise choice. I understand the gratitude towards Le Pen, who welcomed him into her Group ten years ago. But the alliance with the Afd has no reason ”. And the reference is both to the recent phone call from Matteo Salvini at the convention of Marin Le Pen, both in the alliance with the far-right German Afd party in Europe.

So far the pro-European turn is “unfinished”. The leader of the Northern League “has certainly changed language. But sometimes he says some things and does others. It can do decisive things and does not do them ”. The path towards the European People’s Party is still slow, observes Vespa “it is a hypothesis that holds up if the CDU does not move to the left. Armin Laschet, the defeated candidate in the elections, is an expression of the party’s nomenclature. There is turmoil, voters are asking for participation from below, they are expected to look to the right rather than to the left. The CDU must recreate a liberal, moderate and conservative nature. Even looking at the European People’s Party“. Giorgetti has a League in mind in the EPP, “because I don’t need a new job. I want to take the League to another place ”. As for relations with Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia and the competition with the League, “westerns are going out of fashion. In my opinion, they ended up with ‘Dances with wolves’. Native Indians are now highly valued in America ”. A position, that of Giorgetti, which at the moment seems very far from Salvini’s position. In fact, just this morning he saw Bolsonaro.

Giorgetti also spoke of the hypothesis, which is becoming more and more concrete than the election of Mario Draghi at the Quirinale. Words that are gaining more and more weight, especially in light of the fact that in the past few hours the go-ahead has come from both Conte and Salvini. The undersecretary went further: “Draghi could also lead the convoy from the Quirinale“, he said. “Already in the autumn of 2020 I said that the solution would be to confirm Mattarella for another year. If this is not possible, Draghi is fine ”, who compared to the government“ could lead the convoy also from outside. It would be a de facto semi-presidentialism, in which the President of the Republic extends his functions by taking advantage of a weak policy ”.

The visit of Bolsonaro and the protests. Salvini defends him – The sovereign president of Brazil Bolsonaro, in Italy for the G20 and after yesterday’s protests in Padua and Anguillara, presented himself today at the San Rocco cemetery in Pistoia. Here he paid homage to the monument of the unknown soldier which commemorates the sacrifice of the Brazilian soldiers who died for the Italian Liberation in the Second World War. Waiting for Bolsonaro’s arrival was a small group of sympathizers, Brazilian citizens, wrapped in flags of the Brazil. The leader of the League also presented himself there Matteo Salvini and the Undersecretary of Defense Stefania Pucciarelli. “I want to apologize to the Brazilian people”, said Salvini, “represented by its president, for the incredible controversy even in the commemoration of the fallen who gave their lives to free us from the Nazi-fascist occupation. It is truly surreal ”. To those who asked about the absence of other center-right exponents, Salvini replied: “No comment, today all the fallen are remembered, and there are no Serie A and Serie B victims, simply this”. At the same time, in the square in Pistoia, there was a protest demonstration of 200 people who chanted the slogans “Bolsonaro fora” and “Bolsonaro you are not a beacon for your country but a bonfire”. In the square various acronyms of the left, from Prc to the Italian left, the Arci and M5s. In the afternoon there was the ‘other’ commemoration at the monument to which, among others, adhere Pd, Anpi, Arci, Cgil, Libera, Pax Christi, and other acronyms of left-wing associations, including LGBT acronyms.