“Salvini tried to get me kicked out of the stadium”

The musical artist Ghali Amdouni, aka Ghali, clarified on his social profiles the debate that saw him as a protagonist against the politician Matteo Salvini on the occasion of the derby between Milan and Inter last Sunday, under the eyes of the fans and the Rossoneri management. The words of the singer:

“I went to the stadium to cheer on my favorite team, the same heart that led me to act on impulse.

I absolutely made no peace with Salvini and I never regretted the words I said to him during the derby.

I am for peace, but peace cannot be made with those who make war on the weakest every day by carrying out racist and hateful policies, with those who make my people suffer and die.

Peace will be made when he admits his mistakes, when he answers for his actions, when he tells the truth to his people and stops creating misinformation, using the immigrant as a scapegoat for Italy’s problems.

This story of the peace between me and Salvini is a media lie.

This is the real violence, not a truth screamed in the face.

Now he says he would offer me a coffee, but at the stadium he tried to get me kicked out of my seat in vain.

Mine is not political, it is pre-political, we are talking about humanity.

Mine are not insults, they are just yet another shouted and frustrated report to the person responsible for countless injustices.

I signed that t-shirt only because I knew it would end up with his son, being my fan, in the hope that one day, as he grows up, he will be able to ask himself questions and will want to live in a different Italy from the one his father wanted.

After all, I also made different choices from my dad, I know it can happen “.