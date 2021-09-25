Sam Asgari, boyfriend of Britney Spears, skeptical of “Britney vs. Spears”

“No more secrets, no more silence“, books Netflix On his Twitter account on Tuesday 21 September in the caption of the movie poster Britney versus Spears. After a year of production, the documentary is finally in a can. The twenty-second trailer was enough to ignite the social networks, in view of the release of this enterprise in 1:33 scheduled for Tuesday 28 September. In response to a question from a fan of the singer, current friendSam Asgari has expressed his opinion on the program. “Previous documentaries have left me with a bitter aftertaste. I hope this person is respectfulwritten in the story On his Instagram page on Friday 24 September. before selecting:I don’t despise CNN or the BBC or Netflix (which allowed me to take care of the dungeons) because they aired them because as an actor, I also tell the stories of others.“

The 27-year-old Iranian-American comedian wonders about the reasons “The producers who (these documentaries, ed) were born to be highlightedShe claims there were none.Contribute or approve the topicTranslator toxicwith those who have not interacted Britney versus Spears, however, he is staunchly defending himself from half of it on the nets.

“Even if he’s in favor of Britney’s release …”

“I hope you use the profits from these documentaries to fight injusticeSaeed Sam Asgari referring to the hashtag #FreeBritney. He Completed:There must be transparency about how the directors, if they do, will benefit from this documentary, or whether they will donate their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or legal defense money to help those who lack the financial means to fight the protection. .Before concluding:While he’s in favor of Britney’s release, it’s getting closer Exploit. “

