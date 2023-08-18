Sam Asghari breaks silence on his split from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari breaks silence and opens up about his split from Britney Spears.

As we told you yesterday, the actor decided to end his marriage with the “Princess of Pop” after being married for 14 months.

The 29-year-old model confirmed she is seeking a divorce from the pop star.

Asgari expressed via Instagram Stories:

“After 6 years of mutual love and commitment, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will keep our love and respect for each other intact and I wish them the best always.

Sam acknowledged that it is “ridiculous” to demand privacy at this time, however, he asked people, including the Internet, to be kind.

In their divorce petition – according to People Asghari confirms he and Britney are They separated on 28 July.

model cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

even the actors Pop star asked for spousal support 41 years old and she pays legal expenses.

How did Spears and Asghari meet?

Sam and Brittany met on set Video “Slumber Party” in 2016.

However, the opportunity to meet the interpreter of the famous “Womanizer” was about to decline.

Britt and Sam split after 14 months of marriage

They later announced their engagement in 2021 and married in June 2022 after meeting on the recording of “Slumber Party”.

tmzCiting sources familiar with the breakup, reported that a week ago the couple had a heated argument over his alleged infidelity.

So Asghari left the house in which he lived.

In 2021, Spears ended the mechanism by which the singer’s father had controlled her finances and personal life for nearly 14 years, a process in which Asghari stood by her side and sympathized with the singer’s fans.