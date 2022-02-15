Sam Asghari calls Britney Spears his “wife” in a Valentine’s Day message

He often refers to her as his “wife” on Instagram, though it’s unclear whether the boyfriends actually walked down the aisle.

And on Monday, Sam Asgari shared a photo of himself with Britney Spears, 40, taking a nice selfie in the mirror, referring to her as his “wife”.

The 27-year-old actor and model wrote: “Good wife. Good life. Happy Valentine’s Day, lioness.

The Iranian star wrote: “Women are the most powerful human beings on earth. Listen guys: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman even if you disagree is the key to a happy life. “

Adding: what do they say? Oh… happy wife. A happy life. Happy Valentine’s Day, lioness.

He tagged Britney and also #mirrordesign for the interesting reason in the photo.

Britney wore a navy blue mini dress with a beige jacket, adding a beige jacket, black heels and sunglasses.

Sam was handsome in a business suit as he posed for a photo in the antique mirror as they strolled together.

Britney also shared a video of her dance in honor of Valentine’s Day on her Instagram page.

“Happy Red Heart Day,” the mother of two captioned the caption, as she wore a tight red swimsuit with a lace bra underneath.

She added fingerless gloves to her dress as she danced to the beat of the song.

Britney Wissam began dating in October 2016 when she cast him as her lover for the sleepover music video.

The Persian star proposed to Britney in September 2021.

The social media posts come just weeks after a public feud between Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, over her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

The singer may be “free,” but her legal battle against her estranged father Jamie isn’t over yet, as her attorney Matthew Rosengart says he and his team are gradually getting $ 36 million off his $ 60 million property. , according to TMZ.

The former federal prosecutor was arranging the filing of affidavits in early March with his famous client and the 69-year-old former construction contractor.

Britney’s testimony in court in June 2021 revealed that she wanted to “sue” her family members for forcing them to perform, take medications, and force her to take an IUD.