Sam Asghari threatened Britney Spears with “shameful revelations” if she didn’t change their prenuptial agreement and the singer hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer. people | Entertainment

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears, one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, are divorcing after 14 months of marriage. The news took everyone by surprise and everything seems to indicate that the breakup won’t be amicable.

The 41-year-old renowned singer and the 29-year-old actor got married in a lavish ceremony on June 9, 2022, after five years of relationship. Unfortunately, the love fizzled out and on August 16, 2023, TMZ reported that they had split due to an alleged case of infidelity on the part of the “Toxic” performer.

Since the announcement of their split became public, Britney has already been spotted without her wedding ring, which confirms that the couple is going their separate ways. Furthermore, according to the Daily Mail, the singer has already taken legal action by hiring renowned celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, who has handled separations such as Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, and Johnny Depp.

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears

Following the separation announcement, everything indicates that the process won’t be an easy one, as the pop star’s now ex-husband doesn’t seem ready to take things easy.

According to the Daily Mail, Asghari may have threatened Britney to reveal “extraordinarily embarrassing” details about her if certain aspects of the prenuptial agreement the couple signed were not discussed. The settlement stipulates that Sam will not receive any financial compensation from the income she earned prior to her marriage.

Other points in the prenuptial agreement reviewed by US Weekly stipulated that Sam would be entitled to receive “$1 million for every two years” of their marriage, with a cap of $10 million after 15 years. However, since the first phase was not completed it is unlikely that he would get any money.

However, it is not clear whether the said agreement establishes whether the actor is entitled to any share of the income generated by Britney after the marriage.

In legal documents cited by the British newspaper, Asghari is asking the music star to collect spousal support and related legal fees.

A source reviewed by the Daily Mail assured that it is unlikely the prenuptial agreement will be scrapped and it is almost certain that “Britney will write Sam a check and that will be the end”.

Sam’s threat to reveal embarrassing details about the artist adds an element of tension to the situation, further complicating the split. Now, it’s time to wait and see how this divorce will progress and what impact it will have on Britney’s life and her artistic career. (And)

