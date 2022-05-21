Sam Claflin to Star in Supernatural Thriller ‘Bagman’

The actor is known for his roles in “The Hunger Games,” “Snow White and the Huntsman,” and “Love, Rosie.” (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Lionsgate recruit again Sam Claflinbut this time for a supernatural thriller film under the title of bagman. The British actor joined the team of the franchise for the cinema of The Hunger Games, which belongs to the same film company, with the remembered role of Finnick Odair. In this new fiction, he will play a family man tormented by a monster from his childhood.

Scottish filmmaker Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders Y Kypton) will be in charge of directing the film with a script written by John Hulme. Producing are Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey (of Temple Hill), who have previously worked on big-screen teen hits like Twilight, maze runner Y Under the same star. The proposal will be presented at the international buyers’ market at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sam Claflin will star in a supernatural thriller directed by Colm McCarthy. (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

bagman will focus on “a father, played by Claflin, who desperately battles his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once defeated returns to haunt him. This time, however, the father has to gather his strength not only to fight for himself, but also for his family, ”according to the premise shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Since we first worked with him in On fire, Sam has become a compelling leading man,” Nathan Kahane, president of the film division at Lionsgate, said in an official statement. “We are delighted that he has responded so strongly to this project.”

Among his filmography, his role as Finnick Odair stands out for the film saga based on the books by Suzanne Collins. (Lionsgate)

Sam Claflin’s rise in Hollywood

In 2011, the UK-born star officially made his acting debut with his role as Philip Swift in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth installment of the Disney film series starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. The following year, he landed the role of Prince William in snow white and the huntsmanwhere he shared a cast with Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth.

It was in 2013 that he achieved great notoriety when he was cast as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the popular live-action adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ books. Together with Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, the character managed to steal the hearts of the public and became one of the most beloved.

Claflin’s other notable credits include films such as Love, Rosie; the two parts of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay; Me Before You; Adrift; Charlie’s Angels; Enola Holmes; Y Last Night in Soho. In addition, this year he premiered his new film the book of loveand will return as Oswald Mosley in the sixth season of Peaky Blindersthe acclaimed British historical drama on BBC Two and currently available globally on Netflix.

