There are many gallants in the world of Hollywoodbut precisely Sam Claflin It has stood out in the sagas of the cinema of love. In recent years he has starred in some romantic movies impossible to pass up. We share them below.

There are several romantic movies that have shown that Sam Claflin It works very well within the genre. Between them, My cousin Rachela film that makes us feel as if we were traveling on a journey through time to discover love in another way.

Me before you It is one of the most romantic films within the drama genre. It is about a young woman named Louisa “Lou” Clark (Emilia Clarke) who is unstable and creative and lives in a small town in the English countryside. She spent her life aimlessly going from job to job so she could help her family.

However, one day a new job puts his usual joy to the test as he had to take care of the local castle and the care and support of Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a young banker who had been paralyzed after an accident.

Love. Wedding. Random is a peculiar romantic comedy in Netflix which has become a trend. There are many entanglements in it that undoubtedly promise to amuse and make all the users of the platform fall in love. One of the protagonists is Sam Claflin who is seen a little differently, although fans recognized him immediately.

This film opens in Italy with a lot of love ahead as Jack is about to tell Dina that he is in love with her. However, a new character appears who also expresses his feelings and everything begins to intermingle.

And for those who are waiting for a true love story, this is one of the romantic movies more captivating: The unforeseen of lovebased on an international bestseller.

Sam Claflin’s best romantic movies

The protagonists Lily Collinslike Rosie, and Sam Claflinlike Alex, it is seen that they are best friends until the family of one of them moves to the United States, thus destroying the hearts of their viewers because they immediately risk everything to keep their love and friendship alive over the years and the miles that separate them.

Unmissable, this film demonstrates everything that can come between love and how people’s lives can change from one moment to the next when fate is willing to separate them.

Tell us, which of all these romantic movies of Sam Claflin is it your favourite?