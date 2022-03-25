Sam Heughan and the mystery woman he appeared with

He is undoubtedly one of the most coveted bachelors in international entertainment and not for nothing does he have a legion of loyal fans thanks to his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, so when news about Sam Heughan’s marital status is released, they become viral immediately. With the premiere of the new season of the famous series, much of Sam has been seen in different programs in which he has gone from a nice flirtation with Drew Barrymore to dodge the many questions about the possible selection of him as the next James Bond. . But what has most caught the attention of his fans has undoubtedly been that the Scottish actor has been seen in good company on the streets of New York. The redhead could be seen walking with a mysterious girl with whom in another of the images he shared a romantic kiss. As soon as they were published the question arose, who is the lucky one?

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Swaps Caitriona Balfe for Celine Dion and Priyanka Chopra

Sam Heughan, from ‘Outlander’, tried to be part of ‘Game of Thrones’… 7 times!

As there is no better research group than a legion of fans, the identity of the young woman was soon discovered. This is the Australian model Monika Clarke, who was identified thanks to the fact that she also has a significant number of followers on Instagram. Although the 41-year-old actor is usually very discreet when it comes to his love life, which simply raises more curiosity in his fans, the paparazzi camera caught him with Monika while they walked through the Big Apple and later at the Cafe Select restaurant. from the Soho neighborhood.

Sam’s presence in New York was due to promote the new season of Outlander, although he has already traveled to Los Angeles where last night he met with his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast for the Californian premiere. . Despite the revolution that Sam’s romantic date has caused among his fans, neither he nor Monika follow each other on Instagram, making it more difficult at the time to identify the Australian.

SEE GALLERY

Although there are all kinds of rumors on social media about his romantic escapades, the last time Sam was officially related to someone was in 2018 when he was dating Twin Peaks actress Amy Shiels. Before that, in 2017, he was linked to MacKenzie Mauzy, from Into The Woods, and before her, he was related to Cody Kennedy and Abbie Salt, all of them actresses.

Sam Heughan responds, will he be the new ‘James Bond’?

Flirting with Drew Barrymore

Whether on Instagram or Tiktok, you have surely seen the clip of Sam and Drew sharing a bagel at the actress’s show. Showing her good humor, the two were very amused – and she was a little nervous – while conducting their interview. And of course, given over to her new role as host, Drew couldn’t help but ask the TV heartthrob if he was single.

Drew’s explanation to all the embarrassing questions was: “It’s for the fans, Sam.” At some point in the conversation, the actress told him: “You’re single”, to which the Scotsman replied: “Why do you ask?” Already between the screams of the audience, Drew explained: “Because I have heard that you want to put your career ahead of romance”. Without thinking, Sam replied, “I don’t think I said that,” but then he agreed, “The job is so encompassing and we spend so much time on set and at work. But, I’m open to something. I’m not sure what, but I’m open.”

SEE GALLERY





