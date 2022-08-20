Sam Heughan, the chosen one for the movie of the video game ‘Days Gone’

The good performance of Uncharted (entertaining although it could have been used better) in the international box office it guides the way of Sony for continue video game adaptations. With expected projects on the horizon such as the series based on The Last of Uswhich will come to HBO, has transpired that to the list will be added a film version of days gone for which one thinks of Sam Heughan, face of Outlanderas the protagonist.

Developed by BendStudioDays Gone was released in April 2019 for Playstation 4adhered to the concept of open world and took place in a post-apocalyptic context after a global pandemic (theme that now stirs more) in which the survivors suffer the threat of hordes of monsters, ferocious creatures. The action takes place in the United States, in the Pacific Northwest, and focuses on Deacon St. John, a biker bounty hunter steeped in grief and loss.

A proposal with potential for the big screen that, as pointed out by dead linewill have a screenplay by Sheldon Turnerwhich shared an Oscar nomination with Jason Reitman for Up in the air and in whose trajectory they also appear The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The origin Y The bonebreaker clan. The production is partly carried out by Jennifer Klein and Turner himself.

Heughan would give life to the aforementioned surviving biker in that shattered world. Scottish actor, popular for playing Jamie Fraser in the love and time travel series Outlander, have in your history the spy who stood me upfailed comedy with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, Y Bloodshotsalvageable adaptation of another video game (not as weak as said) in which it was measured with Vin Diesel.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.