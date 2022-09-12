“Sam Kerr is a blessing to the community … / Culture Foot / Back to Literature / SOFOOT.com

Sensation of the literary season with his novel with emphatic radicalism Dear asshole (Grasset), Virginie Despentes recounts her time as a woman and a man more or less damaged by life. She therefore inevitably cultivates a singular look at the round ball and the way of understanding it, between the rise of women’s football, lesbians in crampons, the Pogba affair and the World Cup in Qatar.

Interview by Nicolas Kssis-Martov

When you were like me a member of the Goncourt jury, you know from the start that you give up receiving it afterwards. It’s a bit of a rule, moreover that goes for all the other prizes as well. Anyway, the Golden Ball is still more important and rewarding than the Goncourt, right?

How do you feel about football these days?

Frankly, what interests me today is everything that happens around women’s football. It’s really the dimension that I like the most, also because my girlfriend plays football herself.

“In fact, you find a lot of super interesting lesbians in football. Not too much in France, because we must have the national team which has the fewest “girls out” in Europe. »

When you talk about women’s football, do you think, for example, of figures such as Megan Rapinoe?

Yes, or to Alexandra Benado Vergara, the current Chilean sports minister, who is a former soccer player and LGBT activist. She intervened in video ‘during the ten years of the lesbian football club Les Dégommeuses. I found it impressive. In fact, you find plenty of super interesting lesbians in football. Not too much in France, because we must have the national team which has the fewest “girls out” in Europe (which does not hide their sexual orientation or gender identity, Ed). While in Spain or England, you have a lot of great chicks. More broadly, women’s football is a game-changer for me. I went last season to the Parc des Princes to attend PSG-Lyon. It was quite striking. And I know you feel the same vibes also at Camp Nou, with grandfathers socios who accompany their grandsons. To tell the truth, I had never rubbed shoulders in my life in the same place so many guys supporting girls.

Oh yes ?

This phenomenon was completely new to me. The Park was full, with two thirds of guys who were at full capacity! Leaving the stadium, I said to myself that I have never known girls doing anything other than striptease to be encouraged in this way, with such fervor, by guys. Look at England, where football still remains a sacred male bastion, with the victory of the lionesses during the Euro. For someone my age, it’s a shock. In my eyes, guys only went out to celebrate the victory or the performances of guys. Ok, maybe there was still Lydia Lunch who attracted guys to these concerts, but she was kind of the only one, with Patti Smith. Otherwise, if a girl is not good, the guys were simply not there. So suddenly, when I look at guys who support female players, I consider that it’s still something special anyway, far from trivial. And it also tells me something about what I personally experienced. For example, we authors honestly have very few readers. Our readership remains overwhelmingly female readers, in truth.

“On the evening of the victory at Euro 1984, we celebrated in the street. I remember it very well. Platini, you can’t even imagine to Nancy what he represented. »

Somehow, even for the boys, popular support in football came late. Nobody went outside, for example, to celebrate, in 1984, the success of the Blues at the Euro…

Yes, we in Nancy. Because of Michel Platini. On the night of the victory at Euro 1984, we celebrated in the street. I remember it very well. Platini, you can’t even imagine Nancy what he represented…

Women’s football has long conveyed this caricatural image of a sport for lesbians. Do you also consider that this sport represents a particular challenge for lesbians in terms of representation or gaining visibility in the public space?

In any case, it’s a great atmosphere to watch matches between lesbians, because it fits perfectly with the lesbian culture. To answer the question, yes it is an issue because it is part of the lesbian culture, to always be in a group. Les Dégommeuses illustrates this well, to do something as a team that is not at all made to please the guys, not something attractive. It’s typically lesbian. Also, it matches well with the lesbian playmate. (Laughs.) Sam Kerr, for example, is a blessing to the dyke community.

Les Dégommeuses is also a militant association. They led an action to denounce the World Cup in Qatar at the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris, where FIFA has an annex. Does this approaching World Cup inspire you with the same disgust?

I don’t even know where to start anymore. I am dumbfounded. We are faced with such a level of aberration. Qatar symbolizes this moment when you feel completely disconcerted. It’s not even about cynicism anymore. This sad affair is on another level. You almost wonder: how could they imagine that no one would notice anything, that it was going to pass cream, without wave? However, it is true that very few people objected. People don’t yell too much. They will surely stall before the matches, and it seems that they sell a lot of tickets. Me, I’m obviously not going to follow her, and I wonder if many French people are going to put her down, given how things seem to be going for the Blues.

“For me, the story of Paul Pogba is in no way specifically linked to the suburbs. Britney Spears, for example, she is not from 93 and yet when you contemplate the energy that her father was able to mobilize to keep her under his thumb and capture her money…”

Since we are talking about the national team, have you followed the Pogba affair?

You should know first that I love Paul Pogba. Not for football specifically. I am unable to have a very sharp technical opinion on the player. But as a personality since always, I adore him. I find what is happening to him very sad. You feel like you’ve seen this story many times before. The story of an entourage, of people who want to access your money. For me, it is in no way specifically linked to the suburbs. Britney Spears, for example, she is not from 93 and yet when you contemplate the energy that her father was able to mobilize to keep her under his thumb and capture her money… Ditto also around tennis players or more of the tragic fate of Amy Winehouse.

Like rap, which you talk about a lot in your novel, football seems to teach us a lot about today’s society, especially its margins.

It is certain, and this also applies to girls, that in football, profiles are expressed and appear that you do not come across anywhere else in society. Especially in France. Football liberates and is one of the rare and only small corridor where you can explode when you come from below, when you are someone atypical. For example in the 1990s, you had X for girls and soccer or boxing for guys. Also, football remains one of the only subjects on which you can discuss with people who are not like you at all. You can start a discussion with almost anyone, whether you agree or disagree with what is being thrown at you. People who don’t carry around the same culture as you often still have a football culture. Then you better understand how they are, what they are. Unrelated to what I have just explained necessarily, football also makes it possible to note changes in society. For example in the relationship to violence or social control. We feel that people have been under tension since the Covid. However, we tolerate, paradoxically, much less slippage now. There are far fewer spaces where forms of slippage are tolerated or which can serve as an outlet, which was the role of concerts in our youth. We went there a little for that, for the football stands. However, there may be a need for this type of space in a society, without this necessarily meaning a fight…

“I find it easy to insist on having mega stars who go to Qatar in silence, and who nevertheless have to answer press conference questions as if they were the Minister of Ecology. »

To bounce back on societal issues, what is your opinion on this scandal around the statements of Christophe Galtier and the laughter of Kylian Mbappé about private jets?

It’s funny how much we ask everyone to be perfect, to be good people, to have the right speech. At the same time, you agree to send these same footballers to Qatar, a World Cup which just turns out to be an ecological disaster. This pressure does not only affect football, stars like Ariana Grande have also suffered. I obviously measure the absurdity of the private jet. It has been explained to us sufficiently. I’m both shocked that they haven’t understood the codes of contemporary society, they who sometimes master their communication so well that they naturally can’t send this joke. You have damn little feeling with the world around you because for six months, private jets have been in the hot seat, so you might as well lay low. However, I’ve always loved formats like Zlatan, with its unbearably borderline arrogance. I even read his bio, or previously Éric Cantona, who was extraordinarily fine. So I find it easy to insist on having mega stars who go to Qatar in silence, and who nevertheless have to answer press conference questions as if they were the Minister of Ecology. Galtier’s response shocked me, and the indignation shocked me too. If you are consistent, for example for the members of the government who tackled them, you do not send the Blues to the World Cup. And then I wonder how many times those who commented angrily flew last year…

