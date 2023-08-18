Sam Mendes will not direct the next James Bond film

Sam Mendes is a renowned British theater and film director who has made a mark on the film industry with several acclaimed films. Recently, the 57-year-old filmmaker confirmed that he will not be returning to direct the new James Bond film. Mendes directed two films in the franchise: 007 Skyfall from 2012 (93%) and 007 Specter from 2015 (65%). In addition to her work in the James Bond franchise, Mendes is also known for other notable films such as Beauty. Americana (88%), Road to Perdition (81%), Anonymous Soldier (61%) and Only a Dream (67%)d.

in a new interview (via The Times of India, mendes He added that he has received a “generous offer” from the makers of the James Bond franchise. Barbara Broccoliiy Michael G. Wilson, was to direct a new installment but he decided to decline it as he had many other important projects on the horizon. The filmmaker told Medium:

Directing Skyfall was one of the best experiences I’ve had in my professional life, but I have theater and other commitments, including productions of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘King Lear’; Those need my full attention for the next year and beyond.

sky fall And the dark shadow It starred Daniel Craig in the role of Agent 007 and managed to be an excellent installment of the iconic spy. sky fall It was a huge box office and critical success. The film is considered one of the best James Bond films and has received widespread acclaim for its direction, performances, and intense focus on Bond’s story and characters. mendes It managed to combine the franchise’s trademark action with a more emotional narrative and exploration of Bond’s past.

for his part, the dark shadow continued the story of sky fall and it was another successful production, although it received more mixed reviews than its predecessor. mendes It stayed true to its distinctive visual style and featured impressive action sequences. both films of mendes His stunning visual aesthetic, deep perspective, and detailed attention to the emotional aspects of the characters make him stand out in the long history of the James Bond franchise.

No Time to Die (83%), the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond franchise, is the latest installment in the franchise and stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final portrayal of the iconic British spy. The film was directed by Cary Fukunaga and was originally slated to release in April 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its release was postponed several times. Ultimately, it was released in October 2021 in the United Kingdom and November 2021 in other countries.

The film features action and signature elements of the James Bond franchise, including spectacular chase scenes, clever gadgets, and a plot full of twists and surprises. in addition to Daniel CraigThe cast includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux reprising her role as Madeleine Swann, as well as Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, among others.

