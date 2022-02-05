F1, Sam Michael elected new head of the Safety Commission (On Saturday 5 February 2022)

Sam Michael he was appointed new President from the Safety Commission regarding the F1 World Championship. The Australian takes the place of Patrick Head, returning in fact to the top formula after having a long experience with McLaren. President from the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem therefore chose Sam Michael who in recent years had focused on various activities in Australia with the Triple Eight Team, a team that won the 2021 Supercars Championship with New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen. The first World Council chaired by Jean Todt’s successor also approved the change of role of the Brazilian Felipe Massa, former F1 driver who continued his racing activity in South America in the Stock Car Pro Series. NASCAR, Helio Castroneves … Read on oasport

Sam Michael new head of the Safety Commission

