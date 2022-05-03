Sam Raimi: his filmography in “streaming” – Movies and TV

Two days before the theatrical release in Paraguay of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new film in the Marvel universe, is worth reviewing the work of its director sam raimiwho returns to superhero movies after helping make that genre one of the dominant forces in world cinema with his trilogy of spider-man.

Sadly, most of Raimi’s filmography – especially his hugely influential work in 1980s horror film trilogy Evil Dead or the great movie of 2009 Drag Me to Hellor his first rehearsal for a comic book style movie with the very interesting dark-man from 1990 – is not currently available on streaming platforms in Latin America.

But the five films from the director that are available are absolutely worth a second look before going to see Doctor Strange:

Quick and Deadly (1995)

Where do I see it?: Netflix

After having emerged in the ’80s as a young promise of raw horror independent cinema with Evil Dead and having jumped into higher budget movies like dark-man either Army of Darkness in the early ’90s, Sam Raimi signed this unusual and visually dynamic “western” that Sharon Stone stars as a gunslinger seeking revenge against the ruthless and deadly outlaw who rules over a town and organizes a bloody pistol dueling tournament. A wonderfully obnoxious Gene Hackman and a supporting cast that includes Russell Crowe and a very young Leonardo Dicaprio accompany her.

Spider-Man (2002)

Where do I watch it?: HBO Max or Netflix

The importance of Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man for today’s superhero movies is immeasurable. Yes ok Blade It can be considered the first great film of the modern era of the genre and X Men the first big box office success of the genre at the time, the box office success of spider-man was on another level, and with his cartoonish yet heartfelt and emotional style, Raimi proved that at a time when comic book cinema still seemed unsure of its origins, a film that celebrated the color, melodrama and visual audacity of comics could have a colossal success. Raimi sets his film in a timeless New York and populates it with a perfect cast led by Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, J K Simmons and an unforgettable Willem Dafoe as the insane Green Goblin and his tragic alter ego Norman Osborn.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Where do I see it?: HBO Max or Netflix

The second movie of spider-man Sam Raimi’s is still considered one of the best superhero movies of all time, and with good reason. The special effects, occasionally lacking in weight in the first film, have been polished to perfection, the film puts Peter Parker in a riveting duel with an excellent version of the traditional villain Doctor Octopus, played by the great alfred molinaand Raimi’s voice directing scenes like Octavius ​​waking up in the hospital and the spectacular fight on the train is stronger than ever.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Where do I see it?: Netflix

The third and final installment of Raimi’s spider trilogy is a flawed film, twisted by the influence of the Sony studio that forced the filmmakers to insert an extra villain – the ever-popular Venom – into a story that frankly had no place in it and ends up taking the entire film out of balance. However, beyond that and some other questionable decisions in the script, Spider-Man 3 it’s a film with undeniable charms – the action is still incredible and Raimi pulls off some excellent moments of misunderstood comedy that have naturally become globally popular memes. And the Sandman “birth” sequence remains one of the most beautiful single scenes in superhero movies.

Oz the Mighty (2013)

Where do I see it?: Disney+

Raimi’s most recent film to date is this “prequel” to the classic The Wizard of Oz, in which a carnival illusionist ends up being transported by a tornado to a magical world where he must defeat a pair of evil witches. The feeling of artificiality caused by the forced 3D of the blockbusters of that time actually ends up fitting well with Raimi’s cartoonish style of filming, and although the choice of James Franco as the protagonist feels wrong – it is very difficult to believe an actor as inherently modern as Franco in the role of a con man from more than a century ago –, the rest of the cast (which includes Rachel Weiss, Mila Kunis Y michelle williams) does a great job and the end of the film is almost a child’s version of Army of Darknessa great battle between good and evil with tricks and illusions instead of force.