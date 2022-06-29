Sam Raimi reveals how John Krasinski’s cameo in ‘Doctor Strange 2’ came about

Although some professionals, such as the composer Danny Elfman, denounced the imposition of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, in the creation of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessdirector sam raimi he got away with it and printed his very personal vision of cinema in the title of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A fact that did not prevent fiercely embrace some of Feige’s craziest decisions, like the casting of Krasinski as Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic.

“It was a lot of fun that Kevin Feige signed John, because the fans dreamed that he would be the perfect Reed Richards,” Raimi recently confessed. “This is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.”

The scene in question brought us Doctor Strange’s visit to Earth 838, which showed us an alternate version of the Avengers, the Illuminati. A sequence in which John Krasinski played Mr. Fantasticwho appeared alongside Patrick Stewart (as Professor X) and Hayley Atwell (as Captain Carter), among others.

At that very moment, Wanda faced them with a fatal outcome. A cameo that has a trap, since Elizabeth Olsen herself confessed that she did not coincide with Krasinski on the set. The magic of cinema.





His appearance occurred after social networks pointed to the director and protagonist of A peaceful place as the ideal actor to bring to life a new version of the Fantastic Four character, which had previously been interpreted by Alex Hyde-White, Ioan Gruffudd or Miles Teller.

NeverthelessFeige’s first choice was Daniel Craig, who had to reject the role due to the difficulties of traveling from the United Kingdom, due to the rebound of the covid pandemic.

The capricious destiny put in Krasisnki’s hands the role, which he liked so much that he even rumors that could appear in the film Fantastic Four, dated by Marvel for 2024. Will Emily Blunt, his wife in real life, get the role as Sue Storm, after being nominated by the public?

