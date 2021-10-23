Sam Richardson joins the cast of the sequel

Sam Richardson joins the cast of Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the classic 90s Halloween movie

The Hollywood Reporter confirms the entry of Sam Richardson in the cast of Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the classic ’90s Halloween movie that is currently in production for Disney +. The actor will join an actor park consisting of Bette Midler (The first wives club), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) And Kathy Najimy (Sister Act) who will return to take on the role of the three sister witches already main antagonists of the first chapter of the saga.

2021 therefore continues to be a good year for Sam Richardson that, before being called to take part in the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, starred opposite Chris Pratt in the smash hit scifi The war of tomorrow (distributed via Amazon Prime Video) and took part in a small but significant role in the TV series Ted Lasso (distributed by Apple TV +), which triumphed at the 2021 edition of the Emmy awards. Also this year, the actor was also involved in the successful horror comedy Dinner with the wolf.

Loading... Advertisements

The original Hocus Pocus was released for the first time in 1993 and, in addition to the aforementioned Midler, Parker and Najimy, it could count on a cast consisting of: Omri Katz (Dallas, The monstercatchers), Thora Birch (American Beuty, Ghost World), Vinessa Shaw (That train to yuma, Eyes Wide Shut) And Doug Jones (The labyrinth of the Faun, The shape of water). The script of the film centered on the vicissitudes of a group of teenagers from Salem who, during the night of Halloween in 1963, inadvertently free the Sanderson sisters: three witches who have remained prisoners of a curse for centuries. Despite the initial failure, the film has seen its fame grow over the years and today is considered a true cult of its generation.

Read also Hocus Pocus 2: a star from the original was not involved in the sequel