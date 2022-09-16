Sam Rockwell, actor who played Justin Hammer, wants to be part of the long-awaited Marvel Studios movie

Marvel Studios continues to develop new stories to continue nurturing its next phases, which have generated so much expectation among fans of its Cinematic Universe. And now, a new production was revealed that he would be developing and that would adapt the story of the ‘Thunderbolts’, famous group of comic book villains and antiheroes.

As revealed by the specialized portal Deadline a few months ago, Marvel Studios has already hired Jake Schreier to develop the script for this film. Schreier is remembered for helping write the script for “Black Widow” and the most recent installment of “The Suicide Squad”.

In fact, the story is quite similar to the ‘suicide squad’ of DC Comics, because it is about a group of villains who are trying to redeem themselves by carrying out dangerous missions. Although for now details of the plot are unknown, within the framework of the D23Expo the first promotional image of this film was known, which will feature Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), task master (Olga Kurylenko) and USAgent (Wyatt Russell), in addition to the one who would be the organizer of the group: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). It is also rumored that this group would reach Zemo and Abomination, but they haven’t been confirmed yet Marvel Studios.

However, one of the actors who gave life to a villain of “Hombre de Hierro” wants to return to be part of this group. And it is that the actor Sam Rockwellwho gave life to Justin Hammer on the second tape “Hombre de Hierro”, commented on TP a possible appearance of his character in this tape:

“Oh wow. Yes, I would like that. The Thunderbolts sounds great. yeah that’s fun […] I would love to come back, Justin Hammer is a true Lex Luthor”, commented the actor.

In what remains of 2022 and beginning of 2023 there will also be several productions of Marvel Studios, that after the delays caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19They were ordered as follows:

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 11, 2022)

(November 11, 2022) “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (saydecember 2022

(saydecember 2022 “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” (February 17, 2023)

” (February 17, 2023) “What If? Season 2” (early 2023)

(early 2023) “Secret Invasion” (early 2023)

(early 2023) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5, 2023)

(May 5, 2023) “The Marvel’s” (July 28, 2023)

Furthermore, in phase 4 of the UCM of Marvel Studios has other productions that were released and will be released on the streaming platform Disney+and in which are listed “Wanda Vision” (ended March 5, 2021), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (which ended on April 23), “loki” (which ended on July 14), “What if?” (which ended on October 6), “Hawkeye” (which ended on December 22), “Moon Knight” (which ended this May 4)“Ms Marvel” (which ended last July 13)“Echo”, “Iron Heart”, Daredevil: Born Again”,”Armor Wars”, In addition to tapes like “Captain America 4” and, of course“Fantastic Four”.