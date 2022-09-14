Sam Rockwell wants to be Marvel’s Lex Luthor

Actor Sam Rockwell who played Justin Hammer wants to return to Marvel and be as important as Lex Luthor.

The movie Iron Man 2 (2010) introduced to Justin Hammer interpreted by Sam Rockwell and then repeated in the short film All hail the king (2014). But we haven’t seen him again UCM and now would be a great time for him to return in some installment of Marvel What Captain America: New World Order, Armor Wars either The Thunderbolts.

In a recent interview with PTthey asked Sam Rockwell about the possibility of participating in the thunderbolts, but initially I didn’t know what it was about, as I thought it was a hero and not a team made up of 6 characters.

“Yes, definitely. Thunderbolt… Who is that now? That is not War Machine… Is it someone else?” When briefly explained to him what the film was about, he added: “Oh wow. Yes, I would like that. The Thunderbolts sounds great. Yeah, that’s fun.”

“I would love to return, Justin Hammer is a true Lex Luthor”. concluded Sam Rockwell.

Some reason is not lacking, because Justin Hammer of Marvel What lex luthor of DC Comics they’re rich, they love technology, and they hate heroes. So it would be great to be able to see him again in the cinema, but for now there are no plans for a possible return.

Who are the Thunderbolts?

So that Sam Rockwell be well informed, you need to know that The Thunderbolts are a group of redeemed heroes and their first appearance was in The Incredible Hulk #449 (1997) of Kurt Busiek Y Mark Bagley. This equipment is often confused with the suicide squad of DC Comicsbut in the cinema we will see a film quite different from the proposals of David Yesterday in 2016 and James Gunn in 2021.

The Thunderbolts will have Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Red Guardian / Alexei Alanovich Shostakov (David Harbour), Ghost / Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster / Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko) and US Agent / John Walker (Wyatt Russell). To control them is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has been recruiting them for some time. They all have in common that they have done bad things and can be considered villains, but they have gone through their moment of redemption and can now do hero quests. Although it is clear that they are far from the usual behavior of the Avengers.

