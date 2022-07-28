Sam Smith accused of plagiarism: an interesting theory wants to reject this concept

If so many music authors recognize their sounds in other pop hits, it’s not that surprising and it doesn’t necessarily mean that the artist in question has deliberately plagiarized a sound (very difficult to prove). This complexity could be simplified by a table of cross-data between combination of notes already made and those remaining available. It is the numbers and the algorithms that would give a clearer view of the extent of the melodies already made, this is what Damien Riehl explains during a Ted conference.

Damien Riehl and his colleague Noah Rubin are developers and copyright specialists. For them, music represents a logical sequence of numbers and these sequences have a finite number of possibilities. It is on this basis that they say that accusations of plagiarism based on melodies are not or very rarely justified. If these melodies are sequences of numbers, it doesn’t make sense to sue an artist for using a sequence of numbers. In any case, this is what they are trying to convey by having registered all these possible suites in a database which they then protected under a “creative commons zero” license which therefore theoretically allows the use of these here without special rights.

With 68 billion melodies encoded, they hope to reduce the number of copyright lawsuits, although the nuance of judgment between the artistic and the mathematical is not so obvious and therefore the lawsuits are not over. however.

In any case, the theory developed by Damien Riehl encourages reflection and is worth dwelling on.