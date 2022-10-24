Sam Smith announces the release of his fourth studio album

It’s now confirmed: Sam Smith will release his fourth studio album on January 27, 2023! Entitled Gloriathis disc will have 13 songs, including Love Me More and novelty Unholy in duet with the German singer Kim Petras unveiled last September.

” I feel overwhelmed and emotional as I begin to release Gloria and present this work to you. It was magical in every way to make this music and in giving you this record I am giving you a part of my heart and my soul. Gloria has helped me through dark times and been a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be the same for you “said the British singer-songwriter on social networks.

Gloria was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Jamaica with the faithful collaborators of Sam Smith, Jimmy Napes, Stargate and Ilya Salmanzadeh. The 30-year-old singer also said that this album symbolized for him ” a transition to adulthood “.

baptized Love GoesSam Smith’s most recent album was released in October 2020. The singer’s third record featured numerous collaborations, including Promises with Calvin Harris, Dancing with a Stranger with Normani, MyOasis with Burna Boy and I’m Ready with Demi Lovato. Then, a few weeks later, the artist already unveiled another novelty, the song The Lighthouse Keeper.