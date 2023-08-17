Sam Smith appears in new video clip for Charli XCX’s ‘Speed ​​Drive’ hinting at an unreleased song

The feature film ‘Barbie’ is up for Best Film of the Year. None the less, an incredible cast, with performances that are equal parts funny and thrilling, keeps us glued to the big screen for hours and fifty minutes. But this is not the only factor that has led him to such success. The soundtrack plays an important role in telling what happens. Dua Lipa presented us with a project that involved some pretty significant stars, making these singles etched in our memory.

Dua Lipa was also the first woman to release her own video clip. Thus, his ‘Dance the Night’ just a month after it premiered gave us even more reasons to watch the film. Visually, we first enjoyed the entire cast of the feature film being dressed in the ‘Barbie’ theme, a trend that has been picked up by other music videos as well. In the end, the song ‘Speed ​​Drive’ by Charli XCX will come. We’ve been enjoying this theme in theaters for over a month now, but it still doesn’t have any video clips.

Now, we can enjoy one of the most memorable singles from the soundtrack right on our screens. More to the point, the song appears several times during its roughly two-hour span, being the theme of Barbie and her companions’ journey. The music video also has a lot in common, as it features a Chevrolet Corvette sliding out of a parking lot. The vehicle has been specially designed for the occasion, painted pink, and with sequin detailing And the pearls that give it a downright barbie style.

Charli XCX shows us that less than 3 minutes goes a long way, and In the middle of the video he got time to be interrupted by Sam Smith. He video calls the English woman on the phone, in which he says: “Have you had a chance to hear the new mix? What do you think?” Sam Smith asks from the dressing room. Charli replies, “I’m actually on the set of a music video at the moment.” “Oh well, sorry, we’ll have to introduce it to get this out,” he continues, to which Charlie suggests, “Maybe I can call you right away and we’ll talk, is that okay?” Is?” Smith finally said, “I’d love to do that.”

So, we just got to know that they will be launching a theme together. Both British They had never collaborated till now, so the single will be one of the most anticipated. Sam Smith is also a part of the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack. The ‘I’m Not the Only One’ interpreter was the latest addition, and he brought ‘Man I Am’ under his arm, which still doesn’t have a video clip.

Lyrics to ‘Speed ​​Drive’ via Genius:

uh oh

Oh Oh

she is my best friend in the whole world

on the mood board, he’s the inspector

and?she?dressed?really?cute

kawaii like we are in tokyo

Devon?lee smile, teeth a white row

got a classic, real deep, van gogh

Got her loyalty, she says, “I love you, girl”

i love him more

Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so good, you’re so good I’m blown away

Get in the driver’s seat and put it in speed drive

heat, roaming the streets, on a different frequency

You know what I mean, we running through red lights

ah, barbie, you’re so nice, you’re so nice it’s blowing my mind

Get in the driver’s seat and put it in speed drive

heat, roaming the streets, on a different frequency

You know what I mean, we running through red lights

li-iii, ii, ii, i-ights

red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

Oh (oh), came the top down, the tires on fire (fire on)

after all? i’m living my life (oh)

see you with that sidelong look

Whoa, you’re so jealous ’cause I’m one of a kind (oh)

I don’t care what you think of me (I don’t care)

I’m a classic, real deep, Voltaire

girls need to know

Well, they already know, they’re there

Ah-ah, Barbie, you’re so good, you’re so good I’m blown away

Get in the driver’s seat and put it in speed drive

heat, roaming the streets, on a different frequency

You know what I mean, we running through red lights

ah, barbie, you’re so nice, you’re so nice it’s blowing my mind

Get in the driver’s seat and put it in speed drive

heat, roaming the streets, on a different frequency

You know what I mean, we running through red lights

li-iii, ii, ii, i-ights

red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

li-iii, ii, ii, i-ights

red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah

red lights, red lights, red lights, red lights, yeah