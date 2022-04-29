Sam Smith releases inspirational song Love Me More

Sam Smith unveiled the song on Thursday evening Love Me Moreits first novelty since The Lighthouse Keeper launched in November 2020. Encouraging to love and accept yourself as you are, this piece is accompanied by an official music video in which you can see childhood images of the 29-year-old British singer.

” I wrote this song for all those who feel different, all those who have to stop themselves from saying mean things to themselves, in their head, all the time. I felt like this for a very long time and slowly I am learning to be kind to myself. Over the past two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend “said Sam Smith about this song co-written with Jimmy Napes and Stargate.

It was in October 2020 that Sam Smith released his most recent album. Entitled Love Goesthe singer-songwriter’s third disc featured 17 songs, including Diamonds, How Do You Sleep?, Kids Again, To Die For, MyOasis in duet with Burna Boy, I’m Ready with Demi Lovato, Dancing With A Stranger with Normani and Promises with Calvin Harris.