Sam Smith’s 10 Biggest 30th Birthday Hits

Sam Smith celebrates his 30 todayand anniversary! Born on May 19, 1992 in London, Samuel Frederick Smith released his very first album in 2014. Entitled In the Lonely Hour, this set the record for the longest debut album by an artist in the UK top 10 at 76 weeks! On this side of the Atlantic, the hits stay with me and I’m Not the Only One were going to propel the singer to the rank of the biggest stars of music!

In 2015, Sam Smith made his place on the big screen by writing and interpreting Writing’s on the Wallthe movie’s theme song Spectrum, a new installment of the adventures of James Bond. This piece will allow the singer-songwriter to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, a few months later.

Released in 2017, Sam Smith’s second album, The Thrill of It Allstands out thanks to the extract Too Good at Goodbyes. Alongside this project, the British artist continues to commit to the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, speaking openly about his homosexuality and defining himself as non-binary.

It will be necessary to wait until October 2020 for Sam Smith to finally launch the album Love Goes, after many postponements due to the pandemic. Originally titled To Die Forthe singer’s third disc includes numerous collaborations, including Promises with Calvin Harris, Dancing with a Stranger with Normani, MyOasis with Burna Boy and I’m Ready with Demi Lovato.

Then, in April 2022, Sam Smith unveils the song Love Me Moreits first novelty since The Lighthouse Keeper released in November 2020.

Having sold more than 30 million albums to date, Sam Smith has also received numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award and a Golden Globe.

To celebrate Sam Smith’s 30th birthday, here are 10 of his biggest hits, from his debut to today!

