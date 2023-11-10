The York Press was expected to write an article about Monkgate back open and Brigadier Gerard in trading.

But when we called on Wednesday lunchtime, its car park was locked with metal spikes, barring entry.

A further visit several hours later revealed that the premises were closed and in darkness, with only two cars in an empty blocked-off car park.

Telephone calls to the pub on Tuesday, Wednesday and today (Thursday) were not answered.

However, last week, a review on TripAdvisor said of the Brigadier Gerard: “Absolutely lovely pub.”

The review from a visit in November continued: “Absolutely lovely staff behind the bar. Connor and Beth made us feel very welcome. “I would definitely recommend it to my York friends.”

Reviews of visits in August, September and October were uniformly praiseworthy.

Ian W said of his September visit: “Perfect. Great bar staff, great pints and good conversation. It recently reopened under new management and let me just say they are doing a great job.”

However, a March TripAdvisor post stating that the pub was closed “due to the managers leaving” was reported on by the press, while a year earlier, the pub was also earning praise from punters. .

The press have contacted Tadcaster-based Sam Smith’s brewing company for comment, but the company’s policy is not to speak to the media.

It appears another closure of Brig Gerard has joined a long list of Sam Smith’s breweries that have closed in York Region.

The list is always changing but the Press understands that the following pubs are closed in York Region: The York Arms, The Blacksmith Arms in Skelton, The Tankard in Rufforth, The Sun Inn in Long Marston, The Rose and Crown in Askham Richard, The Six Bells in Bishopthorpe. Strensall and The Ebor Inn.

Sam Smith pubs reportedly open include The Wellington in Alma Terrace, The King’s Arms, The Seahorse in Fawcett Street, The Burns Hotel and the Tiger Inn in Haxby.

York Camera, who helped the press compile the list, told a member that Brigadier Gerard had called recently and although it was open, there was no beer.

Branch chairman Chris Tregelis told the press: “CAMRA is a consumer-focused campaign group so its first consideration is for customers. While customers appreciate that owners may need to close pubs from time to time , they value predictability and good communication. And good beer…”

Brigadier Gerard is named after a British-bred racehorse and sire, who was born in March 1968 and died in October 1989. In his racing career which lasted from June 1970 to October 1972, he won 17 of his 18 races. The colt is considered to be the best racehorse trained in Britain in the 20th century.