Sam Tompkins at Montreux Jazz thanks to Bieber

On August 6, 2021, Sam Tompkins released the music video for the single “(w)hole” on YouTube. Views skyrocketed after Justin Bieber praised the track on Instagram. In several stories, the Canadian popstar explained that “(w)hole” was his “favorite new song” and asked his more than 200 million subscribers to “go stream the song” and “watch it on YouTube. “.

Since then, the two artists have become friends. Sam Tompkins was even invited to Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. “Hanging around his studio and seeing him work was really special. We come from such different worlds. I was very lucky, nobody ever meets their heroes,” said the 25-year-old ex-street musician. Now known all over the world, the Briton is enjoying great success with the touching EP “Who Do You Pray To?” published in March 2022. On this galette, which he will present on July 9, 2022 at Lisztomania du Montreux Jazz, Sam Tompkins confides in a number of family stories that have marked his life.