Sam Zeloof, the guy who “broke” Moore’s Law with a DIY chip

We are in New Jersey, in the garage of the Zeloof family, where young Sam in 2018 created his first chip when he was still in high school, the Z1 model has just six transistors on a 175 micron process which now powers a guitar distortion.

While these aren’t exactly hair pulling numbers these days, what Sam has been able to build inside his garage using non-industrial equipment is truly remarkable. But we come to 2021, the year in which Apple announces do-it-yourself repairs and Zeloof presents, with a tweet and a photo, the 1200 transistor Z2 chip.

A generational leap, if we can define it that way, that with poetic license “breaks” Moore’s Law, according to which the number of transistors, and therefore the processor power, tends to quadruple every three years. In the case of Sam Zeloof, in fact, the evolution of the chip has led to a increase in the number of transistors by as much as 200 times.

The current goal of the young man chipmaker is to succeed in equalize the transistor count of the revolutionary Intel 4004 chip from 1971, the first commercial microprocessor. In this case, we are on the order of 2300 transistors, but at this point it may not be such an unattainable result for Sam, who also took the advice of Mark Rothman, a friend of the family who has worked for 40 years when he started. in the processor engineering sector. Rothman stated that “My first reaction was that he wasn’t going to make it […] He did things I never thought people could do“.

Zeelof’s, however, is not just a passion. Indeed, the guy is convinced that chip development should be more accessible, since the cost, the barrier of entry, “it will make you extremely risk averse, and that’s bad for innovation“.

In this regard, we recall Intel’s recent maxi-investment in the largest factory of its kind in the world.