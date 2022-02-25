Samantha Bricio recounts what happens in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine

Mexico City /

samanthaMexican volleyball player who lives in Russiaused his social networks to share with his thousands of followers a bit of the Current situation who lives in the country after Vladimir Putin order one invasion of Ukraine.

“For now, everything is quiet in Kazan except for some protesters“was part of the story shared by the original from GuadalajaraJalisco, which militates in the Dynamo KazanRussian women’s volleyball club.

Likewise, the Aztec athlete took the opportunity to express her feelings regarding the tense situation between Russia and Ukrainewhich increased in the last hours.

“A little nervous…. Let’s hope everything ends as soon as possible,” he said. yesamantha Briciowho turned 27 last year and who came to the Russian team in the year of 2020.

It should be noted that it was in the early hours of Thursday (local time) when the russian presidentVladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation in Ukraine in order to defend the separatists in the east of that country. The first attacks already left dozens of dead.

