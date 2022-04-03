Samantha Morton Joins ‘Tales of The Walking Dead,’ Bringing Back Alpha

The new anthology ‘Tales of The Walking Dead” confirms his first known face by the universe that surrounds the fiction. The actress Samantha Morton will return to life as Alphaafter having been an antagonist in seasons 9 and 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’, in a total of 18 episodes in the famous television fiction.

Samantha Morton in ‘The Walking Dead’

As with the rest of the story, details are still unknown of his character in this new stage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this spin-off will mix the independent stories of new characters with already known characters. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that It will have six episodes whose premiere is expected in summer 2022.

Morton joins the cast alongside Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher. Morton being the first of the veteran actresses from the world of ‘The Walking Dead’ to join the spin-off.

Nominated for the Golden Globes and the Oscars

Although his role in ‘The Walking Dead’ has brought him some popularity, Morton already had a long film career before being the leader of the Whisperers. She dedicated herself to the world of acting since she was 13 years old, managed to perform at the Royal Court Theater in London with only 16.

From that moment, he got roles in several television series making the leap to the big screen in 1997 with “A flor de piel” by Carine Alder. Thanks to her performance in this film, Woody Allen signed her to play a supporting role in “Chords and Disagreements” with which she managed to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes and at the Oscars.