Samantha Morton will return as Alpha in “Tales of the Walking Dead”

Samantha Morton returns to the dystopian universe of “The Walking Dead,” revealed the Entertainment Weekly portal. The British actress will reprise her iconic character Alpha in the anthology spinoff “Tales of the Walking Dead.”

According to the aforementioned site, Morton is the first actress of the original series to be confirmed for this new production of the AMC channel.

Likewise, the media highlights that the artist will star in one of the six episodes that make up the first cycle of zombie fiction. The details of its plot, as well as those of the rest of the chapters, are kept under lock and key.

zombie masks

As you may remember, Alpha was responsible for terrorizing the survivors of the zombie apocalypse in the community of Alexandria, one of the few safe areas in that turbulent world. She was the leader of the so-called Whisperers (Whisperers), a group that used to cut the skin of the walkers’ faces to use them as masks and go unnoticed among them. The method allowed them to command entire hordes of zombies to attack other groups.

It is worth noting that the character of Samantha Morton was killed by the terrible Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), in season 9 of fiction, in the episode entitled “Walk With Us”. Due to this, as EW points out, it is presumed that the episode in which Alpha will appear will be a prequel to the story that was seen in “The Walking Dead”.

In the original series there were some flashbacks about how she and her daughter (Cassady McClincy) managed to survive the epidemic of the undead. They also showed how Alpha later met who she would become her right-hand woman, Beta (Ryan Hurst).

EW also highlights that in addition to Morton, “Tales of the Walking Dead” will feature other familiar faces from the franchise, but they have not yet been announced.

Lauren Glazier, Matt Medrano, Anthony Edwards, Parke Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz, are some of the actors already confirmed in the cast of the derivative.