Samara Weaving, from Australia to the world

Following in the footsteps of her compatriots such as Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman or Cate Blanchett, Australian Samara Weaving came to Hollywood to pursue an acting career, a world she had already explored in her country, Singapore and Indonesia, where she lived for several years. The 30-year-old, curiously niece of Hugo Weaving, whom we remember for her role as agent Smith in The Matrix, began to carve out her career in Hollywood and was recently signed by Eugenio Derbez himself, to co-star with him in El valet.

I didn’t know who Eugenio was, but later I saw his movies and I thought he was very funny. It was a lot of fun working with him and I was able to enter a very interesting cultural mix in Los Angeles, where there are many Latinos, many Mexicans,” Samara told Excelsior during her visit to Mexico.

Weaving, who has served as the face of a Louis Vuitton campaign, can be seen in El valet, available on the Star+ platform, as Olivia Allan, a famous Hollywood actress who, in order to avoid a scandal that would ruin her career, becomes pass as the girlfriend of Antonio (Derbez), a Mexican parking valet who works at a fancy Beverly Hills restaurant. Little by little, this glamorous woman, who leads a very lonely life despite her fame, becomes fond of Antonio and her Mexican family, whose matriarch is Doña Cecilia, played by the late Carmen Salinas.

It was an honor working with her. I could see that he was a great star and it was terrible for me to find out that he passed away after the movie, it was very sad”, shared Samara Weaving, who in the film has several scenes with Carmen Salinas, like the one in which they are seen together, sitting in an armchair, hugging and watching a soap opera.

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Samara Weaving, daughter of director and writer Simon Weaving, became famous in her country as part of the Home and Away series, which began broadcasting in 1988 and continues to this day, being one of the series longest in Australia. Thanks to the projection that she achieved in this project, the name of Samara Weaving began to sound in the industry of that country and she was seen in the film Bad Girl.

Seeking to expand her horizons, Samara traveled to Los Angeles in 2017 to continue her career and was cast in various medium-sized productions until directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have worked extensively in the horror and suspense genre, They offered to star in Bloody Wedding, which gave him a great boost to his career. That same year she was seen in Three Commercials for a Murder, starring Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, which was nominated in 2018 for an Oscar for Best Picture.

Hence the showrunner Ryan Murphy invited her to work in 2019 on the series Hollywood, which raises what would have happened in Hollywood if in the 40s and 50s it had been inclusive and accepted homosexuality.

From there he has been seen in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, in the Snake Eyes tape and in the Nine Perfect Strangers series, where he shares credits with Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evan and Michael Shannon. In this series, available on Prime Video, Weaving brings to life a social media-obsessed influencer who suffers from body dysmorphic disorder (a mental illness where a person can’t stop thinking about her flaws).

Samara will be seen opposite Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart in Babylon, a film directed by Damien Chazelle, who in 2017 won the Oscar for Best Director for La La Land.

