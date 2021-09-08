Samaritan, announced the release date of the film with Sylvester Stallone

Movieweb reported the Box Office Mojo indiscretion that the film will hit theaters on August 22, 2022.

The expectation is growing for the new film of the icon of the seventh art. In the past few hours Movieweb has relaunched the news reported by Box Office Mojo according to which we will have to wait a little longer to see Sylvester Stallone at work.

Samaritan, the date of distribution deepening



Mercenaries 4 Sylvester Stallone: ​​the new film of the saga is approaching In recent months, rumors regarding the film have kept the public’s attention high, now the magazine has revealed the postponement of the release date of the film. In fact, according to what reported by Movieweb, Samaritan will make its debut in about twelve months, more precisely the August 22, 2022.

Samaritan, the production deepening



Loading... Advertisements Sylvester Stallone, photo with the three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet The film will see Sylvester Enzio Stallone, this is the name in the registry, as the protagonist, at his side Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco And Moises Arias; filming for the film ended in November last year and the screenplay was edited by Bragi F. Schut.

deepening



Sylvester Stallone turns 75, the actor yesterday and today Julisu Avery, director of the film, spoke of Sylvester Stallone (PHOTO): “We’ll see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time, and in a totally innovative way. He is seventy-three years old! I am fascinated by what it can do. I tell you, most 20-year-olds wouldn’t be able to do what Sly does in this movie. “