Samaritan, announced the release date of the film with Sylvester Stallone

by
Loading...
Advertisements

Movieweb reported the Box Office Mojo indiscretion that the film will hit theaters on August 22, 2022.

The expectation is growing for the new film of the icon of the seventh art. In the past few hours Movieweb has relaunched the news reported by Box Office Mojo according to which we will have to wait a little longer to see Sylvester Stallone at work.

Samaritan, the date of distribution

deepening



Mercenaries 4 Sylvester Stallone: ​​the new film of the saga is approaching

In recent months, rumors regarding the film have kept the public’s attention high, now the magazine has revealed the postponement of the release date of the film. In fact, according to what reported by Movieweb, Samaritan will make its debut in about twelve months, more precisely the August 22, 2022.

Samaritan, the production

deepening



Loading...
Advertisements

Sylvester Stallone, photo with the three daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet

The film will see Sylvester Enzio Stallone, this is the name in the registry, as the protagonist, at his side Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco And Moises Arias; filming for the film ended in November last year and the screenplay was edited by Bragi F. Schut.

deepening



Sylvester Stallone turns 75, the actor yesterday and today

Julisu Avery, director of the film, spoke of Sylvester Stallone (PHOTO): “We’ll see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time, and in a totally innovative way. He is seventy-three years old! I am fascinated by what it can do. I tell you, most 20-year-olds wouldn’t be able to do what Sly does in this movie. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment