Samaritan, Sylvester Stallone’s Super Hero movie has a release date

We’ll see him do things he hasn’t done for a long time, we were assured when the first photo of the Samaritan from Julius Avery, it’s time to find out which ones are approaching. The next film by Sylvester Stallone, in which we will see him in the role of a very special superhero, finally has a release date, that of August 26, 2022.

A little over a year, therefore, before seeing “A special kind of movie Super Hero”, as Sly himself called it on his – very rich – Instagram account @officialslystallone, where you can find the photos that we show you in the queue and some interesting videos from the set.

“Sly is a hero of mine, I’m thrilled to be working with such an iconic actor on this special Balboa Productions and MGM project,” said the director, before telling more about the character. – “When we only had action heroes, Sly was the closest we had to a superhero. But how to put it in a superhero movie? This is a movie where we’re going to see Sly doing things he hasn’t done for a long time, and in a really imaginative way. He’s 73! I am amazed at what he can really do. Most 20-year-olds would not be able to do what they do in this film ”.

After seeing it in the ‘virtual’ ones of King Shark in Suicide Squad by James Gunn, we will find him in the long-delayed film – due to pandemic – as the mature superhero, mysteriously disappeared after an epic battle twenty years earlier, which the young protagonist insists on finding again.

The young boxing prodigy was chosen for this fundamental role Javon “Wanna” Walton, seen in Euphoria and coming soon in The Addams Family 2. With him, in the cast: Martin Starr (Very pregnant, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy in game of Thrones), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) And Moises Arias (Ender’s Game, The Kings of Summer).