same contributions and same work, why is the amount different?

Comparing two social security checks almost never provides reliable data: it is hardly possible find two identical amounts pension, even if the same duties have been carried out and the access is granted with the same number of years of contributions. Let’s try to understand why.

We answer the question of a Money.it reader who writes to us:

“Good morning,



on 1 April 2022, with 41 years and 10 months of contributory seniority and 59 years of age, I will be retired with unilateral interruption by the institution in which I work.



Also on April 1, 2022, with 41 years and 10 months of contributory seniority but with 65 years of age, my colleague will also be retired with unilateral interruption.



Given that we are framed in the same legal / economic level, I ask if our pension allowance will also be of the same amount?



Thanks.”

Pensions with the same contributions

The answer to your question is no, the amounts of the two social security checks they will be different. Your colleague will have a higher amount of pension even for the same classification and the same number of years of contributions paid.

To influence the amount of the allowance, at least as regards the contribution portion of the pension (contributions paid starting from 1 January 1996 if the worker did not have at least 18 years of contributions paid on that date, starting from 1 January 2012 if the worker had accrued 18 years of contributions on 31 December 1995), it is also the age of access.

For the contribution portion of the pension, in fact, a is applied to the contribution amount transformation coefficient which is all the more favorable the higher the age of access to retirement. To your colleague, who enters with 65 years, the coefficient of 5.220% will be applied when transforming the pension, while to her, who accesses at the age of 59, that of 4.399% will be applied (a difference of just under one percentage point).

What I do not understand is the provision for retirement of office against him, at 59, since the public administration obligatorily places only employees who have acquired the right to early retirement at the age of 65. . The optional office retirement, on the other hand, is available for employees with at least 62 years of age who have accrued the requisites for access to early retirement but only if there is a situation of redundancy.

