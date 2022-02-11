same medals as 4 years ago. Lillehammer 1994 far away, but there is a concrete goal – OA Sport

We’re not even halfway through Beijing 2022 Olympics And Italy has already obtained the same number of medals as PyeongChang 2018: 10. This is a remarkable result, if we think that it is only the seventh time in history that the Bel Paese exceeds the double figure of podiums at the Winter Games. In addition to the previous edition, that of Nagano 1998 was also equaled. Where can Italy arrive between now and February 20?

Meanwhile, let’s start by saying that, as usual, surprises and unexpected negative performances alternated. Perhaps we would have expected two gold medals between Michela Moioli and the female super-G of alpine skiing, certainly not from the magnificent curling boys: that’s the beauty of the Olympics. The feeling, more and more corroborated by the facts, is that the Azzurri really give their best when they can compete in the role of outsiders, while they seem to suffer the pressure of starting favorites.. A film already seen at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It is clear that the yield over the next 9 days will determine the overall budget of the shipment, which is currently sufficient. The record of Lillehammer 1994 appears objectively very complicated: it would take another 10 medals to equal it. For heaven’s sake, it’s not impossible, but it must be emphasized that the blue cards in the second week are numerically lower than in the first. In practice, a real ‘Tokyo effect’ would be needed, that is, almost everything should go well to give the assault to an altitude of 20. That of 28 years ago was truly the best Italy in history at the Winter Olympics, also capable of winning 7 golds and finish in 4th place in the medal table, as had happened only in Grenoble 1968.

A realistic goal has become to try to reach 15 laurels: this would be the second best booty of all time, which would allow us to do better than Turin 2006 (11), Salt Lake City 2002 (13) and Albertville 1992 (14). It should be emphasized, for intellectual honesty, that in the last few decades both the number of sports and the titles at stake have increased.

So far, ice sports have proved to be decisive for the Italian medal table, bringing to the cause no less than 5 laurels, two of which are of the most precious metal. From here to the end of the Games, however, a clear reversal of the trend on the part of alpine skiing will be needed, that is the sport that, on the eve, was considered as a sort of main mine from which to draw. Between downhill and combined women’s, slalom and men’s giant and, why not, also from the Event Team, the Azzurri will play several important opportunities, which will affect, and not a little, the final balance. It is also hoped that those who have already won medals, such as Arianna Fontana, Francesca Lollobrigida and Dorothea Wierer, still have such reasons to give another gem. In short, a fully sufficient Olympics so far: the next few days will tell us if we can raise the vote.

