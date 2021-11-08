same Merloni family but it is no longer that of the 80s (now it makes boilers) – Corriere.it

The company changed its name at the beginning of October to recover the old brand linked to the founder of the Aristide Merloni family: it became Ariston Group instead of Ariston Thermo Group and now announces the listing on Piazza Affari or Euronext Milan, the new name after the changeover. of Borsa Italiana to the French controlling group.

From Fabriano to Juventus If the origin is the same, the current company has nothing to do with the washing machines of the Indesit group which, in its moment of maximum splendor, had come to sew the Ariston brand on the Juventus jerseys of Paolo Rossi and Michel Platini, of which it was a sponsor. Ariston Group belongs to the branch of Paolo Merloni, and produces boilers, heat pumps and other heating systems. While the old Ariston brand of washing machines and kitchens had already been put aside by Vittorio Merloni who preferred to replace it with the more international Hotpoint, after the acquisition of the British company in the early 2000s. 2014 bought Indesit company, removed the Ariston brand permanently from the appliance market and survived only thanks to the boilers.



The quotation The offer for listing on Piazza Affari will take place in the coming weeks, based on market conditions, and will consist of a reserved placement of shares in capital increase of the equivalent of approximately 300 million euro, to which will be added the sale of shares by the current shareholders Merloni Holding and Amaranta, with the aim of creating a significant free float. The offer will not be addressed to the public but will be reserved for institutional investors. Thanks to the listing in Milan, we will strengthen our growth potential, continuing both the solid path of organic development and the potential for inorganic growth thanks to M&A. We believe that Ariston can and will play a key role in the consolidation process of our sector, giving a further acceleration to what we have successfully achieved in the last decade. Our goal of being a reference player in solutions for sustainable comfort in hot water and heating, commented Paolo Merloni, executive president of Ariston Group.

Over 90 years of history With over 90 years of history, our group has established itself as a one-of-a-kind sustainability player. Ariston has a global reach and a distinctive proposal of renewable and highly efficient products and systems, uniquely balanced between hot water and heating, between more mature markets and emerging economies, between products, systems and services; characterized by both organic and inorganic growth. Ariston, whose capital consisting of ordinary shares and multiple voting shares held by the selling shareholders, will use the proceeds from the issuance of the new shares to support and develop the further growth of the group, invest and accelerate organic growth – such as the digital route to market, technologies and industrial footprint – and to finance future business acquisitions, technologies and intellectual property rights.

The numbers of the group The group, which is based in Fabriano, in the Marche region, counts over 7,400 employees, representative offices in 42 countries, 23 production sites and 25 research and development centers on 4 continents, and sells solutions and services in approximately 150 countries around the world. The listing will also further improve the company’s profile and brand awareness and aims to allow the group to continue attracting talented people in the future, the company explains. Mediobanca, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the listing, Bnp, Bofa, Citigroup and Equita are joint bookrunners while CC & Soci is financial advisor to Ariston.

