Same overclocker, same score: Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9-12900K on par in Cinebench R20

The overclocker Allen ‘Splave’ Golibersuch managed to break the world record in Cinebench R20 scored by a Ryzen 9 5950X with the latest flagship from Intel, the Core i9-12900K. Both CPUs have been pushed up to catch up 15,664 points under liquid nitrogen, which is really interesting considering that while they have 16 cores, they are based on completely different architectures.

The Ryzen 9 5950X has 16 Zen 3 cores and 32 threads, while the Intel CPU adopts a high-performance hybrid x86 architecture for the first time, where 8 P-core – based on Golden Cove architecture – are flanked by as many units called E-core based on Gracemont architecture. Intel’s processor also supports Hyper-Threading only on P-cores, thus bringing the total count to 24 threads.



To equalize the score obtained by the Ryzen processor, Splave has set the P-cores to 6.9 GHz with a voltage of 1.58V, while the E-cores were raised to 5.4 GHz with a voltage of 1.57V. Intel’s chip was joined by TeamGroup’s 16GB DDR5 memory at 6565 MT / s with CL30-37-37-57 timing on an ASRock Z690 Aqua OC motherboard.

The result with the Ryzen was achieved in January of this year bringing all 16 Zen 3 cores to 6 GHz, with a voltage of over 1.6V, on an ASRock X570 Aqua platform with 16 GB of G.Skill DDR4-4000 memory with CL14-14-14-48 timings.