“Same pace as in 2020”. Speak Sextiles

We are witnessing a recovery in Italy infections from Covid-19 which is beginning to cause concern among experts and ordinary citizens. Despite the positive trend of the vaccination campaign, in fact, some similarities with the period between the current period and that of end of September – beginning of October 2020. It is the physicist who takes stock Giorgio Sestili, founder of the Facebook page “Coronavirus-Scientific data and analysis”.

On his Facebook page, physicist Sestili explained that new infections double every three weeks and we witness a exponential growth which proceeds slowly, with a pace comparable to that recorded just over a year ago.

“If we look at the number of Covid cases registered in Italy every week – explained the scholar – we observe an average increase of 1.35 per day. That is to say that the cases increase on average each day by 1.35 compared to the previous seven days. This means a daily increase of 35% of cases compared to those recorded seven days earlier “.



According to the analysis of the physicist, therefore, the “doubling time is about three weeks, comparable with what was recorded between September and October 2020. An exponential growth is therefore underway, which is still quite slow “.

However, looking at the situation in the rest of Europe, “at this moment in our country the epidemiological situation is among the best”. There is in fact “a strong indication that Covid-19 vaccines are effective because having a high percentage of the population vaccinated protects us from the gravity of the new wave ”.



Virgil News | 01-11-2021 13:47