same price and better specifications for exclusive glasses from Europe

The virtual reality It is a battlefield that many consider lesser in the world of PC video games (not forgetting consoles), but the reality is that more and more companies are betting on expanding the VR catalog. Virtual reality glasses are no longer an add-on, but a platform where the reign seems to be dominated by the Oculus Quest 2, although Facebook adds a competitor more out of China and with an exclusive launch.

The company of the Asian giant, which belongs to the conglomerate of TikTokByteDance, seeks to gain a foothold at a time when Meta Quest 2 is 2 years old and Facebook seems hesitant to announce a Pro version of the same device, or launch fully into the third generation with Meta Quest 3. That’s why so the road ahead Neo 3 Link Pickaxe is somewhat difficult, so the Chinese company seeks to offer a device with best specs than Quest 2, for a identical price.

Neo 3 Link Pickaxe goal quest 2 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 RAM 6GB 6GB resolution 3664×1920 pixels 1832×1920 pixels screen type LCD / 773 PPI LCD cameras 4 4 Update frequency 90Hz 60Hz / 72Hz / 80Hz

/ 90Hz / 120Hz storage 256 GB (model only) Up to 256 GB (two models) battery 5,300mAh 3,640mAh connections 1x USB-C 1 x DP via USB-C 1x USB-C price €499 €499

The muscle of the Quest 2 is found in its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2their second generation of VR CPUs, so hopefully these Neo 3 Links offer the same performance than its most direct competition. However, the battery seems to be and the resolution per eye seem to be clear differentiators. In terms of durability, the most 5,000mAh seek to offer close to 4 hours of play continued between charges.

Perhaps its most important feature and that places both glasses on the same level is its PC independence. Many VR devices are not separated from the PC and require cables everywhere, but Neo 3 Link and Quest 2 are consoles in themselves. Both allow us to play games natively, but we can also play the virtual reality content of Steam and others launcher via Wi-Fi.





However, the most important element, if possible, when marking the immediate future of these glasses is their price. Meta Quest 2 remains at a price of €449 for its 256 GB model, while the 128 GB model is priced at 349 euros. Pico Neo 3 Link will be released on next May 24 at a single price of 449 euros exclusively in Germany, France, Spainthe Netherlands and the United Kingdom.