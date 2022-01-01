same procedure as in 2021, with some new features

The 2022 Budget Law provides for the refinancing with 68 million euros of bonus tv-decoder he was born in scrapping bonus-tv for families who have yet to replace the old television, which is no longer compatible with the new digital terrestrial broadcasting standards.

Bonus tv-decoder and bonus scrapping-tv

There are two incentives available:

a) on bonus tv-decoder;

b) the scrapping bonus-tv.

They both have one Discount on the purchase price, up to a maximum amount € 30 for the first and € 100 for the second, until all the funds allocated are used up.

The bonus tv-decoder provides one Discount on the selling price, including VAT, with value up to 30 euros to be presented to the seller to purchase compatible television sets and decoders. For get the discount is required declare to be resident in Italy and to belong to a family unit with an ISEE not exceeding 20 thousand euros.

The scrapping bonus-tv is recognized in the form of Discount, equal to 20% of the sale price, up to an amount maximum of 100 euros. The old televisions can be scrapped directly at the resellers participating in the initiative where the purchase is made.

The benefits are cumulative between them and will be valid until 31 December 2022.

Beneficiaries

To request the benefits, the following requirements must be met:

Bonus TV decoder:

– be resident in Italy

– be part of a family with Isee up to 20 thousand euros

TV scrapping bonus:

– be resident in Italy

– the correct scrapping of a TV bought before 22 December 2018

– be in compliance with the payments of the RAI fee (the latter requirement is not valid for citizens aged 75 or over, who are exempt from payment).

The incentives are related to the family unit. In this regard, it is possible to ask for only one bonus per family.

The bonuses can only be requested by citizens, as subscribers to the RAI service.

THE holders of special rent, such as public establishments or hotels, are excluded and therefore will not be able to take advantage of the discount.

Bonus TV-decoder for over 70s

Compared to the past year, a novelty has been foreseen. Individuals over 70 years of age and who benefit from a pension not exceeding 20,000 euros per year will be able to receive, upon request to the Post Office, the decoder (which must have a cost not exceeding 30 euros) directly at home. In case of activation of the measure, users will be able to ask the post office for telephone assistance on installation.

How to access the bonus

The bonus is paid out in the form of Discount charged by the seller on the price of the purchased product. To get the discount, citizens must submit a request to the seller to buy a TV or set-top box.

Registration of sellers

The operating sellers in Italy, including those of electronic commerce, who intend to join the initiative, must register on the telematic platform made available by the Revenue Agency.

The Italian and foreign sellers, in collecting the data necessary for the sale of TVs and decoders with the discount, undertake not to use such data for purposes other than those related to the payment of the bonus and are required to process the personal data collected in compliance with current Italian and EU regulations.

Registration of products

For the entire duration of the procedure, i TV and decoder manufacturers must communicate to the Ministry of Economic Development, under their own responsibility, the products with the technical characteristics required by the decree of 18 October 2019.

There product registration must be done through the portal https://bonustv-decoder.mise.gov.it, in which an email address is also available (producers.bonustv-decoder@mise.gov.it) for any requests for clarification relating to the registration phase.

