Samoa faces its first outbreak of COVID-19 | World

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa will go into lockdown on Saturday after detecting its first outbreak of COVID-19 after a woman who was about to leave the country tested positive.

Although health authorities have detected only one case, it is the first time they have found unexplained infections in the community, which could point to an undetected outbreak that has been active for several days or even weeks.

A government report leaked online indicates the woman had been to church, a hospital, shops, a library and a travel agency before first experiencing symptoms last Saturday.

Samoa and several neighboring Pacific nations are among the last places on the planet to see coronavirus outbreaks. but the more contagious omicron variant has changed the equation and, one by one, island countries have been succumbing to the virus.

Since the beginning of the year, Kiribati, Tonga, the Solomon Islands, the Cook Islands and American Samoa have seen their first major outbreaks.

From midnight on Saturday, schools will remain closed, public gatherings will be prohibited and all shops and services will close, except those considered essential. Starting at midnight on Friday, it will be mandatory to wear a mask and prove vaccination status. The measure is scheduled to last until midnight on Tuesday.

About 65% of Samoans have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.