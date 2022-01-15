Samp-Torino 1-2, Juric: “We are deserving of Europe”

Six points in the last two games open up prestigious horizons for Turin. Marassi’s exploit with a view of Europe also exalts Ivan Juric: “A deserved victory, we dominated the game but it was tough until the end. We in the Europe area? Up to now we have won it. But let’s look game by game and think about it. see you next time: there is Sassuolo, a fabulous team in attack where they have a very high technical level. But we are there and we want to stay there as long as possible “.

The Bull is there

–

The coach is not surprised by the performance of his boys: “We have been doing well for a long time, I am very satisfied with how the team plays but the important thing is not to have injuries or absences. Vojvoda’s growth? He had never played on the left. , we tried it and we saw that he is much better. He is a spectacular guy: in 2 months he had never played, after he entered and he never lost his job. He works a lot, he always tries to rehearse after training crosses, makes 30 with the right and 30 with the left “.