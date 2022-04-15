Sampaoli and Messi, thirteen months of rocky relationship

What’s next after this ad

Before their short reunion, on the lawn of the Vélodrome on October 24 after a nice 0-0, Lionel Messi and Jorge Sampaoli had not met since their adventure in the selection. “I haven’t spoken with him since the Russian World Cup and our discussions in the locker room in selection”, explained the Olympique de Marseille technician before the first act of the Classic. The PSG-OM return match, this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the end of the 32nd day of Ligue 1, will therefore mark the second act of the Messi-Sampaoli meeting, which had caused a lot of noise for a year in Argentina.

Arrived at the head of the Albiceleste in the summer of 2017 when Argentina is in bad shape for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Jorge Sampaoli replaced Edgardo Bauza, landed by the Argentine Federation after a rout in Bolivia (2 -0). Best South American coach of the year 2015 and named among the three finalists for the title of best coach in the world after helping Chile win their first Copa America, Jorge Sampaoli is first appreciated by the captain of the Blue and Whites, decided to lead his country to the 2018 World Cup after reconsidering the decision to retire from international football a few months earlier.

“More Messi’s team than mine”

And on the pitch, Jorge Sampaoli’s first steps with Lionel Messi are promising. After making his debut in a friendly against Brazil (1-0), the technician stalled in the playoffs with three consecutive draws against Uruguay (0-0), Venezuela (1-1) and against Peru (0-0). In Ecuador, the last decisive qualifying match, La Pulga will ensure the qualification of his team by offering themselves a hat-trick allowing their country to finish in third place in the South American zone and fly away to Russia.

“The players make notable efforts in each training session. (…) Leo is currently fully mature, aware of the responsibility he can instill on the rest of the teamunderlined Sampaoli during a press conference after the qualification. Beyond the fact that he arrived very tired, his presence strengthens everyone. The Argentina team is much more Messi’s than mine“. And this has unfortunately been seen on the ground. If Argentina managed to win against Italy in preparation (2-0), it lost heavily against Spain in the absence of its captain (6-1).

A 2018 World Cup in chaos

After this rout and tactical choices that did not please Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli suffered his first big criticism from the local press, when he had to fly to Russia to face Iceland in the first match of the 2018 World Cup. A first failure against a supposedly weaker nation, in which Messi missed his penalty (1-1). During the shock of his group against Croatia, Sele suffered a new rout (3-0), which will cause an earthquake between the ex-Barcelonian and his coach.

Sampaoli had chosen to exclude Di Maria and Rojo from the eleven, Tyc Sports, Argentine television channel, then assured after this disillusion that the executives informed the coach that he would no longer have power over his group. They are the ones who decided on the composition of the team for the third decisive group match, against Nigeria, finally won with difficulty, with an opener from Messi (2-1), where we could see the technician 62-year-old asking his captain for tactical choices in the middle of a meeting…

A terrible end to the adventure

Qualified for the eighth, Jorge Sampaoli will end this fiasco with a heavy defeat against France, weighed down by his defensive shortcomings and a Kylian Mbappé on fire (4-3). “He is a very strange person. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone.judged Di Maria, who should be present against his former coach, Sunday (8:45 p.m.). “It was an atypical World Cup for many reasons that I prefer not to mention”concluded Lionel Messi in May 2019 on Fox Sports.

At the end of these thirteen complicated months, the current OM coach still considered Messi as “The best player in the world”when he arrived at PSG this summer. “I did not know it in a favorable context to be able to take advantage of it. But I never changed my mind about him. We see that he is pursuing his very long career at the highest level, he is eternal, and all of this he does thanks to his exemplary professionalism and involvement., added the Argentinian before the first leg. The two supporters of Newell’s Old Boys will meet again on Sunday in Paris.

