Sampaoli reveals the reasons for the defeat against Paris

OM: Jorge Sampaoli delivered his analysis after the defeat of Olympique de Marseille on Sunday on the lawn of Paris Saint-Germain.

OM: End of series for Marseille against Paris at the Parc

Olympique de Marseille fell this Sunday. After eight games without defeat in all competitions, OM lost on the lawn of Paris Saint-Germain (2-1) at the end of the 32nd day of Ligue 1. Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe are the executioners of Marseilles. Duje Caeleta-Car saved the honor of the Marseille club on the lawn of PSG. Following this defeat, the Marseillais are now 15 points behind the Parisian leader. Jorge Sampaoli’s men nevertheless retain their second place in the standings, Rennes (3rd) having been beaten by Monaco (6th). At the end of this PSG – OM, the Marseille coach delivered his analysis. He notably put forward the reasons for the defeat of his team on Parisian soil.

The reasons for OM’s defeat against PSG according to Sampaoli

For Jorge Sampaoli, several factors explain the end of the series of Olympique de Marseille. The Argentinian technician denounces in particular the busy schedule of the Marseille club, still engaged in the European Cup unlike Paris which only has the championship to play for. Thursday, the Marseillais went to validate their ticket for the semi-finals of the Europa League Conference in Greece against PAOK Salonika.

“Not just travel, the accumulation of matches, with a reduced workforce, that worries me. We are not equipped to play so many matches. We wanted to have a draw, I think sometimes we were better than the first. But when you play against a team like that, against one of the best squads in the world, it’s difficult”, justified the OM coach. Beaten by their Parisian enemy, Marseille will try to raise their heads next Wednesday at the Vélodrome against FC Nantes, currently 10th.