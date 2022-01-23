«Sampdoria above everything. Ferrero? I think this “

Listen to the audio version of the article

Marco Giampaolo, on the eve of match against Spezia, took stock of the Sampdoria: team, environment and society. A few words about it too Massimo Ferrero to the notebooks de The XIX century.

SPICE – «To say that it is an important match is trivial, it is not even“ live or die ”, but we must live. Right now the one with La Spezia represents a game in itself. We made it in two days. We worked on three concepts, trying to do at least those well, the difference is not the game system, the diagonal, the spirit, the attention, being male in the game, going and playing with ambition does it. to win, not to suffer or to wait. We have to get out of this with something in hand. And from the team I expect a fearless, courageous, determined attitude ».

TIE – «I’m not sure if the draws can be useful for salvation. It depends on the game, since there are too many variables to be able to declare now whether a tie is to be considered positive or not.“.

MODULE – «There are no modules … disappeared. The match exists. There is the head that also determines the physical performance. We are talking about professionals who have always trained professionally. Maybe in La Spezia we play a big game and then what does it mean, that you were sick before? No, it is a cliché. It is the head that moves the legs“.

QUAGLIARELLA – «My captain for three years, I have high expectations. He is not Sampdoria’s problem, but an asset. But all four forwards must take the bread home. If we get out of this logic, we are not going anywhere“.

FANS – «I know how the South pushes. If you don’t have it, the match is muffled… I saw this Ferraris on TV, the colors have changed. For the rest, there is a new board of directors, I know the company is up for sale, I think our managers know how to do that part well. The epilogue, the future of Sampdoria which I hope is the brightest possible, is in their hands. And I stick to these dynamics, I just hope to put together a team that always plays games in a certain way, fearless. And a fan base that supports it ».

FERRERO AND FUTURE SAMP – «I had a chat with Ferrero two months ago, the last time. I had a free relationship with him. And I told him everything I had to, uncomfortable or comfortable things. Now I meet different people. I met Marco Lanna in a video call, then we met in person. I know it represents the history of Sampdoria, which is popular with the city and the fans. I meet up with Romei and Osti, who first moved away and now have recently returned. Faggiano was added, whom I knew in any case by cross roads. But now there are no personal interests, there must not be otherwise everything is wrong. And there shouldn’t even be a need to manage these various entities, Sampdoria must be above everything. Then, with the bowls stopped, whoever has to make extra-football choices will take care of it ».